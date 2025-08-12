Orion180 and Neural Earth Announce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer AI-Powered Risk Intelligence in Homeowners Insurance

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 , a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, and Neural Earth Inc. , a leader in AI-driven geospatial risk analytics, announced a strategic partnership today that will reshape how homeowners insurance risk is evaluated, priced, and mitigated.

Through this collaboration, Orion180 is incorporating Neural Earth’s Risk Intelligence Platform and Neural Earth Studio into its underwriting workflows, enabling more precise and proactive risk evaluation. The partnership will continue collaboration on joint product enhancement efforts, beginning with advanced wildfire analytics in high-risk, wildfire-prone regions. The analytics tooling will combine a plethora of historic data feeds, property-level vulnerabilities, and ever-evolving and intelligent predictive modeling. It will empower Orion180’s teams to continue to underwrite confidently, communicate risk clearly to policyholders, and collaborate effectively with reinsurers to maintain their position as a leader in providing solutions in catastrophic prone regions.

“The future of underwriting lies in precision, speed, and intelligence,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “Our partnership with Neural Earth positions us as a trailblazer in applying advanced AI to risk analytics. Together, we’re building tools that help us protect policyholders with confidence, clarity, and choice.”

With traditional risk models under pressure from increasing climate-driven disasters, Orion180 is positioning itself at the forefront of underwriting innovation by leveraging Neural Earth’s AI-powered, geospatial analytics.

“Orion180 isn’t just adapting to a changing world—they’re shaping it,” said Blair Austin Childs, CEO of Neural Earth. “They’re showing that modern insurers can be bold, data-forward, and deeply committed to serving their communities. We’re proud to help drive this evolution—and to continue working together to uncover new market opportunities.”

About Orion180

Orion180 is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .

About Neural Earth

Neural Earth is transforming how industries anticipate and manage risk. Using AI, geospatial intelligence, and real-time analytics, we turn complex data into clear, actionable insights. Our platform empowers insurers, financial institutions, and government agencies to detect threats before they escalate, protect critical assets, and make informed decisions with confidence. Built in collaboration with industry leaders, Neural Earth isn’t just responding to change—we’re helping organizations stay ahead and build a more resilient future. Learn more at www.neural-earth.io .

Media Inquiries:

Neural Earth

media@neural.io