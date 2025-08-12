Ultimate Medical Academy Appoints Shawntel Landry, Ed.D., as Chief Academic Officer

Tampa, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a nonprofit healthcare educational institution committed to empowering students through career-focused training, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Shawntel Landry as its new Chief Academic Officer.

“Dr. Landry’s extensive background in leading innovative academic institutions makes her an exceptional addition to UMA,” said Tom Rametta, President of Ultimate Medical Academy. “Her strategic insight and proven ability to enhance student outcomes will be instrumental as we evolve our curriculum and deepen our impact. With Dr. Landry at the helm of our academic vision, UMA is poised to deliver even greater value to our students and the healthcare communities we serve.”

With more than two decades of experience in higher education leadership, including roles as President of American College of Education and CEO of Hope Education Group, Dr. Landry has consistently driven innovation, expanded access and improved student outcomes. She now steps into the role of Chief Academic Officer at UMA, where she will lead academic strategy and curriculum development to deepen the institution’s influence on healthcare education.

“I’m honored to join Ultimate Medical Academy at such an important time in its academic evolution,” said Dr. Landry. “UMA’s commitment to adult learners is both inspiring and impactful. Through thoughtful curriculum design and a deep understanding of the healthcare space, we’re preparing our students not only for job readiness—but for lifelong growth, leadership and meaningful contribution to the field.”

The appointment of Dr. Landry marks a pivotal moment in UMA’s continued focus to transform lives through education and support. Her visionary leadership will guide UMA’s academic evolution, ensuring students are equipped with the skills, confidence and compassion to thrive in today’s healthcare landscape.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for more than 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

