FormAssembly Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

Bloomington, IN, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FormAssembly announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and have been accepted to the App Marketplace.

The new HubSpot Connector from FormAssembly enables users to build flexible, secure web forms and seamlessly connect them to HubSpot’s standard and custom objects. With real-time data sync, sophisticated workflow automation, and support for multiple destinations via webhooks, teams can handle more complex use cases—streamlining lead capture, improving data accuracy, and maintaining control over even the most intricate data flows.

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements to ensure quality, security, and usability.

“Knowledge management is a major challenge for many of the law firms we support, often due to disconnected systems,” said Kate Hudson, Partnerships Lead at Hubbly, a FormAssembly partner. “FormAssembly’s direct connection to HubSpot—and its secure, compliant approach to data collection—helps firms turn critical information into actionable workflows across marketing, sales, and client service.”

Availability in the HubSpot App Marketplace coincides with FormAssembly’s launch of new no-code features that instantly convert screenshots, spreadsheets, PDFs, and even pictures of paper forms into fully functional web forms, giving HubSpot users an even easier path to streamlined data intake.

See the listing on the HubSpot App Marketplace.

Learn more about the integration at formassembly.com.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading data collection platform that helps organizations securely capture, connect, and manage complex data—without code. Built for sophisticated workflows and sensitive use cases, FormAssembly combines powerful integrations, advanced automation, and enterprise-grade security and compliance to streamline operations across industries. Learn more at www.formassembly.com.