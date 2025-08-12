Applied Optoelectronics Chooses ClassOne Technology’s Solstice® S8 System to Help Meet Rising AI Data Center Demand

KALISPELL, Mont., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it is providing its Solstice® S8 single-wafer processing system to Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI; Nasdaq: AAOI) to further strengthen AOI’s capabilities for producing advanced optoelectronic components that power high-speed data and communications infrastructure.

Optimized to address increased demand from AOI’s artificial intelligence (AI) data center customers, the fully automated Solstice S8 will be configured for gold (Au) electroplating and single-wafer metal lift-off (MLO) processes on 3-, and 4-inch indium phosphide (InP) substrates. InP serves as a base for growing highly efficient and high-performance optoelectronic devices, as its direct bandgap allows for efficient light emission and absorption—making these substrates critical to the production of laser diodes and optical transceivers.

As generative AI and high-speed data processing drive exponential growth in optical interconnect requirements, AOI is scaling its production to meet market needs. “The rapid ramp in demand from AI-driven data centers has made it essential for us to scale production efficiently while maintaining the highest possible device performance,” said Stephen Hu, deputy director of wafer and chip production at AOI. “ClassOne’s Solstice S8 offers both the throughput and the process uniformity we need to support this growth with confidence.”

“We look forward to supporting AOI as they expand to meet the demands of the AI infrastructure market,” said ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos. “The Solstice S8 is engineered for high-volume compound semiconductor processing, and its flexibility and automation make it ideal for critical steps like gold plating and metal lift-off on InP substrates.”

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully automated wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, visit classone.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn and X.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan, and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Solstice is a registered trademark of ClassOne Technology.

