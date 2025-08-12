ABC Fitness Launches ABC Trainerize Business to Simplify Business Management, Bookings, and Payments for Trainers

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading technology provider for the fitness industry, today announced the launch of ABC Trainerize Business, a powerful first-of-its-kind add-on that combines business management, appointment booking, payments, client referrals, and on-demand coaching into one seamless platform.

Designed for fitness coaches, personal trainers, and studios, ABC Trainerize Business allows clients to book, buy, and train all from one app, empowering fitness professionals to manage both their clients and their business easily from a single platform.

As the global leader in gym payments, ABC Fitness processes transactions for over 40 million members across more than 30,000 fitness businesses worldwide. That same reliability and payment expertise now extends to the coach space through ABC Trainerize Business, allowing personal trainers and coaches to have the same trusted infrastructure that powers the world’s biggest gyms.

One of the biggest challenges coaches face is growing their business through acquiring and retaining client while managing multiple software tools, platforms and administrative tasks. According to ABC Trainerize customer survey data on average, coaches juggle between five to seven business tools and spend over $100 per month to manage bookings, payments, marketing, and client communications. ABC Trainerize Business solves this problem by consolidating these tools into one streamlined, cost-effective platform, giving coaches more time to focus on delivering client experiences and driving growth.

“Coaches are entrepreneurs. They need technology that works as hard as they do – helping them acquire clients, deliver exceptional experiences, and grow their business without adding to their workload,” said Sharad Mohan, co-founder and platform growth leader at ABC Fitness. “With ABC Trainerize Business, we’re giving trainers an all-in-one platform to manage everything from first contact to long-term client retention, supporting their growth every step of the way.”

Key Features included in the ABC Trainerize Business solution:

Appointment Booking Solution for Trainers – Custom booking pages, integrated with the ABC Trainerize platform, allowing prospects to schedule consultations instantly. Automated confirmations and reminders reduce no-shows, and future updates will enable upfront payments directly from booking pages.

In the months ahead, ABC Trainerize will continue to roll out several innovations as part of the Business solution to help trainers grow and streamline their operations even further. These include customizable mobile app announcement features to promote products, offers, and programs directly within the client app; referral tracking with built-in analytics to measure word-of-mouth growth; the ability to accept payments directly from booking pages for faster conversions; and Apple Pay support to offer clients a fast, secure checkout experience.

Industry research shows that referral-based client acquisition delivers 4× higher conversion rates and 37% longer retention (SaaSquatch market research) compared to other acquisition methods. By integrating referrals, bookings, and payments in a single platform, ABC Trainerize Business enables coaches to build a self-sustaining growth engine while delivering a seamless experience for clients.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the #1 software provider for fitness businesses of any size, all around the world. Supporting 30K clubs, 650K coaches, 40M members, and processing more than $12B in payments every year, ABC Fitness provides scalable, data-driven solutions to simplify club management and engage members and clients.

From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness will move your business forward through technology and industry insights. Innovation is at the center of everything we do, across ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo. Let's make your fitness vision a seamless reality, together.

Learn more at abcfitness.com

