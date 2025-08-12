Orion180 Earns Third Consecutive Placement on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 , a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric financial services, today announced it has been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year," said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. "This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team, the trust of our partners, and the strength of our mission to modernize insurance through innovation and exceptional customer service. Sustained growth in such a competitive industry is no small feat, and we're excited to keep pushing boundaries as we build the future of insurance."

Orion180 is a rapidly growing insurance company transforming the homeowners insurance experience across the U.S. by combining advanced technology with a strong agent-focused model. Over the past year, the company successfully launched its innovative FLEX homeowners insurance product in Florida, Texas, and Massachusetts—offering greater coverage flexibility and a streamlined experience for agents and policyholders. In addition, Orion180 expanded its Private Flood Insurance offering to Florida, providing more comprehensive protection options in one of the nation's most high-risk states. These developments reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, accessible, and agent-empowering insurance solutions in key markets.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 . Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 Insurance is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

