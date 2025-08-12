Blue Mountain Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

PORT MATILDA, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, a premier provider of asset management and compliance software for the life sciences sector, today announced its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for 2025. Blue Mountain is among the top 300 software companies to make the Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in the private sector. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“This achievement reflects our team’s dedication, passion, and relentless focus on transforming enterprise asset management in life sciences,” said David Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain. “Our growth is driven by the trust our customers place in us to deliver innovative, compliant, and purpose-built solutions that support GMP operations across the industry. We are proud to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies in 2025. Looking ahead, we’re excited to capitalize on our next wave of growth fueled by transformative trends like Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence—unlocking new levels of efficiency, compliance, and insight for our customers.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has been committed to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, enable operational efficiency and equipment uptime, and provide insights that optimize asset lifecycle management. Trusted by more than 450+ Life Sciences companies, the Blue Mountain industry-leading cloud platform helps companies master end-to-end GMP asset management from set-up to installation and from training to validation. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

