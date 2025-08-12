Integer Technologies Ranks No. 95 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a defense tech company focused on delivering next-gen software solutions to national security and industry clients, today announced it has been ranked in the top 100 fastest growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

In addition to its No. 95 overall ranking, Integer earned top standing in several categories:

No. 1 fastest growing in Columbia, S.C., Integer headquarters

No. 3 fastest growing in South Carolina

No. 3 fastest growing in the Government Services industry



Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the last three years and must have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2024. Having been founded in January of 2021, this is the first year of eligibility for Integer.

“Being ranked in the top 100 of the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the innovative work of our team and the trusted partnerships that have fueled our 35X growth in the last 3 years,” said Duke Hartman, CEO and Cofounder at Integer. “Growth is good, but it’s most meaningful when viewed as an indicator of the strong traction our model and technology is experiencing with our national security customers in their missions to keep America safe. I’d like to say thank you to our employees, customers, and partners, especially the University of South Carolina, Benedict College, LSU, and Southern Miss. We will keep moving forward to build smart technology to power the missions of our military and industry customers.”

Integer COO and Cofounder Josh Knight, Ph.D., added: “We’ve built Integer through deep collaborations with our university, government, and industry partners with a shared goal to transform cutting-edge ideas into real solutions. The advancements we’ve made with our decision-making technology are not only helping humans and machines make better decisions faster, but equally rewarding is the opportunity to work with faculty and students at our partner universities and develop the next generation of STEM talent. This recognition from Inc. is a tremendous honor and reflects the strength of our business model.”

Among the top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,600 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, Editor-In-Chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Integer was also recognized as the No. 1 Fastest Growing Company in South Carolina in 2024, and earlier this year, the company announced the release of its South Carolina Impact Report which revealed its $63 million economic impact on the state’s economy in 2024. That number is expected to grow to $112 million annually and $751 million cumulatively by 2030.

