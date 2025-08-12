Mvix to Assist with FEMA’s Next Generation Warning System Grant Program (NGWSGP)

Sterling, VA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions, announced today its active support for the FEMA Next Generation Warning System Grant Program (NGWSGP) by offering its native IPAWS-integrated emergency notification system to state, tribal, and territorial partners nationwide.





Emergency Alerts Delivered Instantly, Where It Matters Most

As part of the federal government’s mission to modernize the nation’s public alert and warning capabilities, FEMA’s NGWSGP enables public safety agencies to strengthen their emergency communications infrastructure. Mvix’s digital signage platform — with built-in support for FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) — is already being utilized by numerous agencies to enhance community safety and ensure timely distribution of alerts across campuses, public buildings, transit centers, and community hubs.

“Mvix is proud to support NGWSGP initiatives through our turnkey emergency alert system that seamlessly connects with FEMA’s IPAWS network,” said Mike K., Executive VP of Mvix. “Our platform empowers emergency management officials to instantly broadcast AMBER Alerts, weather warnings, evacuation notices, and other critical messages on digital signage screens in real time.”

Key Benefits of Mvix’s IPAWS Module:

Native Integration with FEMA’s IPAWS, including support for CAP messages and the Emergency Alert System (EAS).

Real-Time Display of alerts across any number of screens, zones, or locations.

Custom Triggering & Filtering, allowing agencies to automate and prioritize alerts based on severity or geography.

Affordable Implementation, offering long-term affordability with a hardware and software bundle and natively integrated IPAWS suite.

Mvix’s solution has already been adopted by state emergency management offices, tribal authorities, transportation agencies, and higher education institutions, helping deliver mission-critical messages to the public at a moment’s notice.

The Next Generation Warning System Grant Program (NGWSGP) will enhance alert and warning capabilities and improve resiliency of emergency alert and warning systems through effective services, solutions, and technology to improve the timely delivery of public safety information for state and tribal partners

With the newly-announced NGWSGP funding from FEMA, Mvix encourages eligible agencies to explore how digital signage can become a central part of their emergency communication strategy. The grant will explore and embrace currently available and emerging technology with audio and visual capabilities across all platforms to enable interactive and actionable emergency communications to the public. Mvix’s government solutions team provides dedicated assistance with system design, procurement, and integration to ensure NGWSGP alignment and compliance.





About Mvix



Mvix has been a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions since 2005, delivering innovative and scalable display solutions to businesses across multiple industries, including hospitality, healthcare, corporate, and education. With a focus on automation, cloud-based technology, and user-friendly interfaces, Mvix helps organizations enhance communication, engagement, and branding.

