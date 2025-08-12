San Diego Charity Golf Tournament at Maderas Golf Club to Support Veterans, First Responders, and NUCCA Awareness

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, September 8th, 2025, the rolling greens of the Maderas Golf Club in Poway, CA, will welcome golfers, service members, community leaders, and supporters for a day that blends sport, service, and purpose. The Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament—organized by Dr. Vivek Soham, D.C., CME, Mnphys, BSC of the Origin Vitae Network , a non-profit entity of Origin Modern Health & Wellness—will raise vital funds for veterans, first responders, and those living with invisible illnesses, while shining a spotlight on the life-changing potential of NUCCA care. With nearly limitless upside and deep philanthropic purpose, the Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament promises to be more than a golf event—it’s a community-strengthening endeavor with heart, impact, and reach.

The mission is clear: to restore health, dignity, and access to transformative care through research, education, and targeted funding initiatives like The Guardian Initiative. By bridging science, service, and story, the event aims to ensure that precision healthcare is accessible to those who need it most, especially those who have served their communities and country.

Community Impact: Serving San Diego Heroes

San Diego's veteran population and their broader families face unique challenges—from access to mental health care to transitioning into civilian life. The Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament aims to address these needs through charitable grants, family support initiatives, and local partnerships. By collaborating with organizations working directly in the San Diego community, the tournament amplifies its reach and ensures profits translate into meaningful outcomes.

The tournament’s model ensures that sponsors receive exposure, while local communities benefit—especially in San Diego—where many service members reside and serve.

“The nonprofit idea was a natural progression for the developing university, as I wanted the institution to be built in a way that served the people, not itself,” says Dr. Vivek Soham. “Origin Vitae Network's purpose is to create better access, awareness and education for NUCCA care. In order to create more access we developed sliding scale scholarship funds for carrying communities based on what myself and patients felt passionate for. My wife and many close friends being in the Navy, I developed the Guardian Initiative, this for Veterans, Active Duty, First responders and their families.”

Golfers will enjoy 18 holes on one of California’s most celebrated courses, a banquet dinner and drinks, and exclusive swag bags and giveaways. All of this comes with the knowledge that 100% of the $225 player entry fee goes directly toward the cause. In a generous show of support, Maderas Golf Club has also pledged to donate 15% of profits from the day to the Origin Vitae Network’s programs.

Event Highlights:

Date: Monday, September 8th, 2025



Monday, September 8th, 2025 Location: Maderas Golf Club, 17750 Old Coach Rd, Poway, CA 92064



Maderas Golf Club, 17750 Old Coach Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Registration Fee: $225 per player (includes dinner reception)



$225 per player (includes dinner reception) Dinner-Only Tickets: $55 for guests and non-golfers



$55 for guests and non-golfers Dinner Reception: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM



6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Limited Spots: 72 players maximum

This year’s Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament will also help raise awareness for NUCCA—National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association—a specialized, research-backed approach to spinal care that has been transforming lives for those suffering from chronic pain, neurological disorders, and post-traumatic injuries. Dr. Soham and his team see NUCCA as an essential tool in improving long-term health outcomes for veterans, first responders, and others whose conditions often go unseen or untreated.

“Origin Vitae Network impacts the veteran community in so many cool ways, providing care is one thing and taking care of their family is a really critical role here,” states Dr. Soham. “They are impacted by what the veteran has gone through and a healthy house is a happy house. The fact that the care that currently is available to the military community is lacking non-invasive care that is more than just massage shows us that this vital area is being overlooked and unnecessary surgeries, medications and injections are being given. Ben Weber's story, or even Parker's as a navy seal who has access to every kind of care possible and nothing working until they come in... that's the power of what we do.”

Why the Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament Matters to San Diego

San Diego, long known as a prestigious hub for naval and military installations, has a deeply interconnected relationship with service members, first responders and their families. The Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament helps foster support for these members and their families through:

Direct Relief : Providing resources such as housing assistance, educational funding, family support, and mental health services.



: Providing resources such as housing assistance, educational funding, family support, and mental health services. Awareness : Highlighting the everyday challenges faced by service members and veterans, and mobilizing civilian support.



: Highlighting the everyday challenges faced by service members and veterans, and mobilizing civilian support. Community Building: Bringing together sponsors, community leaders, military and first responder families in shared purpose.



Through sponsorship and individual participation, thousands of dollars raised can translate into social programs that uplift veterans and strengthen San Diego neighborhoods.

Registration is now open, and spots are expected to fill quickly. Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in what promises to be an unforgettable day—where every swing, putt, and shared laugh contributes to a stronger, healthier future for those who have given so much.

To Register:

Why Coverage Matters

The Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament transcends sport by investing in local veteran communities—especially in San Diego—where service members and their families are pillars of civic life. Coverage in local media helps propel awareness, drives sponsorship, and ensures that community support translates into real-world benefits for families who have given so much.

Through events and fundraisers like the Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament and the Origin Vitae Network Gala we build community and awareness. With nearly limitless upside and deep philanthropic purpose, the Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament promises to be more than a golf event—it’s a community-strengthening endeavor with heart, impact, and reach!

For Media Inquires, Contact:

Community Associates and Modern Press, LLC