Extreme Steel Inc. Marks One-Year Anniversary of Superior Ironworks Acquisition and Launch of New Website

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the structural steel industry, is proud to commemorate the one-year anniversary of ESI’s acquisition of Superior Ironworks, which expanded the company’s footprint across the DMV with a state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Sterling, VA. This major milestone in the continued growth of ESI is memorialized in the launch of a fully redesigned company website: https://extremesteelinc.com which showcases the company’s expanded portfolio, vertically integrated services and people-first approach to steel construction.

“This anniversary marks more than a date—it demonstrates what’s possible when two teams with shared values and complementary strengths come together,” says Robert Pelham, President and CEO, ESI. “In just twelve months, we’ve achieved meaningful integration, accelerated our timelines and reinforced our commitment to delivering unmatched steel solutions across the region. ESI has unified operations, integrated teams and achieved record output across a broad portfolio of commercial and institutional projects. We are truly Building American Excellence through smart, vertically integrated steel solutions.”

The newly designed website features improved navigation, deeper insights into services and a renewed focus on safety, technology and client impact.

“Our new site tells a clearer story of who we are today: an integrated team focused on performance, precision, and partnership,” Pelham adds. “We’ve grown, we’ve evolved and this platform gives our clients and partners a clear view of where we’re headed next.”

With four operational hubs and over 300 employees, ESI continues to set the pace for vertically integrated steel delivery in the mid-Atlantic, combining detailing, fabrication, logistics and field erection under one streamlined system.

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) along with its partner and recent acquisition Superior Ironworks in Sterling, VA, revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. Building American Excellence, ESI sets and exceeds standards of excellence in the structural steel industry – with the right people, right tools and right ideas. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/.

