TWFG Insurance Accelerates Northeast Expansion with Acquisition of Angers & Litz Associates

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG Insurance (NASDAQ: TWFG), a high-growth independent insurance distribution platform, has expanded its national footprint with the strategic acquisition of Angers & Litz Associates, Inc., a well-established agency based in Schenectady, New York. This move marks a key milestone in TWFG’s Northeast growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to scaling through high-quality, legacy-rich partnerships.

Founded in 1963, Angers & Litz has built a strong reputation for delivering both commercial and personal lines insurance solutions. Its deep regional presence and multi-generational client relationships provide TWFG with immediate market penetration and long-term growth potential in the Northeast.

Michael F. Litz, who will be staying on as branch manager, stated, “We built our reputation by being deeply rooted in our community and putting our clients first. Joining forces with TWFG strengthens our ability to serve while preserving the personal relationships and trust we have cultivated for decades.”

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to grow through culturally compatible, high-performing agencies,” said Gordy Bunch, Founder and CEO of TWFG Insurance. “Angers & Litz brings decades of trusted service and leadership, and we’re proud to welcome them into the TWFG family.”

The addition of Angers & Litz strengthens TWFG’s distribution capabilities and supports its mission to empower independent agents while delivering scalable, tech-enabled insurance solutions across the U.S.

About TWFG Insurance

TWFG Insurance (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. With a network of independent agents and access to hundreds of carriers, TWFG delivers tailored coverage solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

