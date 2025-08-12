Forward Solutions Appoints Colleen Mocko as Chief Financial Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a national portfolio of outsourced sales and service brands, today announced the appointment of Colleen Mocko as Chief Financial Officer.

Mocko brings more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership across private equity-sponsored companies in the electric, utility infrastructure, healthcare, and software sectors. She most recently served as CFO of Sparkstone Electrical Group, leading the company through a successful recapitalization and sale. Her earlier career includes roles at Ernst & Young and several growth-stage organizations, where she developed a reputation for building scalable finance operations and driving long-term value creation.

As CFO, Mocko will oversee all financial functions, including strategic planning and analysis, reporting, M&A integration, investor and advisor communication, and financial infrastructure to support growth and innovation across our brands. She will also strengthen business partnerships and help scale internal operations in support of Forward Solutions' continued growth.

"Colleen is a proven financial leader with deep experience scaling growth companies," said Joe Orednick, President and CEO of Forward Solutions. "Her ability to navigate complexity, align teams, and drive data-informed decisions makes her an ideal leader as we continue our expansion."

"What drew me to Forward Solutions is the culture and the people," said Colleen Mocko. "There's a founder-led spirit at the core, combined with the power of multiple companies coming together as one. That creates a strong foundation to build on, and I'm excited to help grow something grounded and ambitious."

Mocko joins as the Company continues to expand its multi-brand ecosystem, which includes Avision®, C3Team™, Curate®, Electris360™, OneSolution™, PJ Boren, RelyPak®, StruXur®, and Xpand Demand™.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is the engine behind a national portfolio of outsourced sales and service brands — including Avision®, C3Team™, Curate®, Electris360™, OneSolution™, PJ Boren, RelyPak®, StruXur®, and Xpand Demand™. We handle back-end operations and connect customers to multi-channel sales models, providing a smarter, more scalable path to growth.

