PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 August 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 01 August 2023 to the PDMR(s) listed below vested on 08 August 2025.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Rob Harding



2,253 311 2,564 1,205 1,359 0

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £7.495 per share. Details on Net vested shares sold are set out below.

The Net Vested share awards were satisfied by the issue of 1,867 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

