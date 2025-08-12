RxLogic Ranks No. 73 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that RxLogic is No. 73 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“As a premier technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, our entire team at RxLogic is truly honored to earn this recognition for the first time on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list and especially proud to be ranked #4 in the Business Products and Services category,” says Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic. “This achievement reflects not only our amazing growth trajectory and the trust our clients place in us but also the relentless commitment and dedication of our team of industry experts to deliver smarter, more efficient pharmacy benefit solutions to stakeholders throughout the self-insurance community.”

Daugherty continues, “This incredible distinction and market success are the result of an innovative approach to managing pharmacy benefits and testimony to the value of our proprietary technology platform, featuring a cloud-native infrastructure on Microsoft Azure. Built for scale and engineered for performance and interoperability, these technological capabilities empower clients to connect seamlessly, scale efficiently and innovate faster – key ingredients that will contribute to our continued expansion and growing market presence. As an acknowledged industry pioneer, we take pride in RxLogic’s consultative approach to enhance every stage of the client journey and reinforce our reputation for smart, service-centered solutions.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

RxLogic is a pharmacy benefit technology company transforming claims management through smart, human-centered solutions. RxLogic processed over 15 million claims last year and grew its client base by 50%. With a configurable SaaS platform, personalized support and a commitment to transparency, RxLogic empowers clients across the PBM ecosystem to operate with clarity, control and trust. Visit https://www.rxlogic.com/

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

