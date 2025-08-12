HealthEx Launches Platform to Empower Patients with Real-time Health Record Access in Collaboration with Industry Leaders

New platform delivers on CMS vision and industry’s urgent need for end-to-end health data interoperability and a patient-centric healthcare ecosystem

HealthEx leads a cross-industry effort with athenahealth, CLEAR, MedAllies, and CommonWell Health Alliance to empower patients with transparent, consent-driven, and secure access to their health records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEx today launched its platform to enable patients to access, retrieve, and share their health records in real time, leveraging Individual Access Services (IAS) under the federal TEFCA ™ framework. The HealthEx platform puts patients in control, allowing them to access their records for their own personal use or share them with any trusted third party across health systems, health plans, digital health applications, and other healthcare stakeholders. Patient consent and transparency regarding data access are foundational to the experience, along with the ability to update and change consents at any time.

HealthEx is among the first technology providers to successfully deliver end-to-end patient data interoperability using the IAS exchange purpose. The platform verifies identity and authenticates users through CLEAR , a NIST IAL2/AAL2-certified service, and captures patient consent. It then retrieves clinical records from current IAS exchange purpose responders such as athenahealth via cross-network exchange with MedAllies and CommonWell Health Alliance , two TEFCA Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs™) supporting the CMS Interoperability Framework. HealthEx also provides full transparency into data access and consent decisions while enabling consent revocation at any time.

“Patient-driven interoperability is here, working, and ready,” said Priyanka Agarwal , M.D., MBA, CEO of HealthEx. “Patients can now authenticate and consent to receive their health records in real time when they need them most to make better health decisions. Patients remain in control of their data at all times. HealthEx is paving the way for a more transparent and efficient healthcare ecosystem.”

Creating a wallet for health records: a real-world use case

The HealthEx platform combines secure identity verification and real-time consent management with transparent audit trails that show who accessed data and when. Patients maintain complete control over access preferences and consent decisions, while the platform digitally enforces their choices at the point of data delivery. The patient experience is secure and seamless, functioning like an “Apple Wallet” for health records.

In a real-world use case, a Medicare patient used HealthEx to access her records from multiple providers after cataract surgery, helping her coordinate medications between her surgeon and primary care doctor at different hospitals. This visibility can help simplify health decisions, identify treatment options, and easily navigate complex recovery periods. HealthEx is helping to not only “kill the clipboard,” a key CMS goal, but also ensure that health records deliver value to patients by letting them access and share records in meaningful ways.

What the industry is saying

“IAS is essential to making health data truly portable and empowering patients by giving them expanded control and access to their health information in its entirety,” said Sam Lambson , VP data and ecosystem platform, athenahealth. “HealthEx is bringing that vision to life. With IAS enabled at scale across athenahealth, solutions like HealthEx demonstrate how patients can truly benefit from seamless, standards-based access to their own medical history.”

“Healthcare is personal and secure identity verification is the foundation of safe access to personal health information,” said David Bardan , GM of healthcare at CLEAR. “Working with HealthEx we can bring frictionless, IAL2-verified identity to patients so they can unlock their health records with confidence and ease.”

“This is what TEFCA was built for—secure, trusted data exchange across a national framework,” said John Blair , M.D., CEO of MedAllies. “Our pioneering work with HealthEx enables IAS transactions from athenahealth to HealthEx across our QHIN, supporting the CMS vision for identity-verified, auditable, patient-initiated data access.”

Building the future of patient-centric healthcare

The breakthrough from HealthEx and its partners arrives at a crucial moment as the White House and CMS have called for industrywide collaboration to empower patients with real-time access to electronic health records without friction or delay.

The HealthEx platform supports both CCDA and FHIR-based exchange, enabling comprehensive data access across diverse health systems. The technology addresses growing demand for patient-controlled data access, while supporting emerging AI applications in healthcare. With HealthEx, patients gain comprehensive visibility into their medical history while maintaining complete control over their data.

Availability

The HealthEx platform for IAS orchestration, including identity verification, consent capture, and QHIN-based data retrieval, is planned for availability for early adopters in September 2025, including payers, providers, and digital health companies seeking to enable real-time, patient-directed data access.

About athenahealth Inc.

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com .

About MedAllies

MedAllies is a Centauri Health Solutions company. MedAllies plays an indispensable role in ensuring the secure transmission of critical health information, promoting high-quality patient care through national networks that enable seamless data sharing and interoperability among healthcare constituents. We are committed to delivering exceptional network and service quality. Our industry-leading technology sets the standard for integration, message delivery success, document retrieval, patient record location, data usability, and directory accuracy. We serve over 1,000 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, and 150,000 healthcare providers, 500,000 consumers, and collaborate with numerous partners, bringing together millions of stakeholders and cultivating a more streamlined, patient-centered healthcare experience. For more information, visit MedAllies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a nonprofit member-driven alliance and Qualified Health Information Network. The organization is dedicated to the secure and seamless flow of health information to improve patient care and the vision that all health data should be available to clinicians, care teams, and patients, regardless of where care occurs. Learn more at https://www.commonwellalliance.org/ or connect on LinkedIn .

About HealthEx

Founded in 2022, HealthEx has built a patient-centric data rights management platform that enables individuals to securely access and share their health records for personal use and with any trusted third party. Its underlying computable consent infrastructure and AI-driven data policy engine ensure that all patient choices are respected and enforced at the point of data access.

HealthEx also supports organizations in ensuring that individuals have agency, choice, and control over how their health records drive clinical value. The platform delivers full auditability, transparency, and control—empowering individuals to play an active role in their care, while helping healthcare organizations enforce patient choice and navigate complex data environments.

HealthEx is committed to delivering a future where health data moves seamlessly and responsibly, always on the patient's terms.

Learn more at HealthEx.io .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c92ba73-c062-43a3-b20f-7c9ea32b6df9