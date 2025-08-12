Todd Vande Hei Talks Raising Testosterone Naturally with Drew Valentine On the Health Is a Skill Podcast

Beverly Hills California, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark and host of Health is a Skill podcast, sits down with Drew Valentine, a former yoga instructor turned health optimization coach, to unpack how prioritizing muscle, protein, and mentorship led to elite health by age 29.

When Valentine arrived at Stark at age 26, he appeared fit on the outside—but bloodwork revealed testosterone in the 200s, low protein intake, and an undernourished foundation. Three years later, his body fat has dropped from the mid-teens to 9 percent, his weight is up 12 pounds—all lean mass—and his testosterone now sits naturally near 700.

Highlights from their conversation included:

Fueling for growth: How eating more protein and carbohydrates—not less—drove fat loss, energy, and performance.





Lifting as therapy: Why structured strength training gave him confidence and power, complementing the emotional depth from yoga.





Hormonal recovery without drugs: How sleep, supplements, heavy training, and mindful recovery naturally restored optimal testosterone.





Mobility + power: How yogi-level movement combined with deep squats, heavy lifts, and orthopedic care built strength without sacrificing range.





The mindset shift: Learning to follow before leading—and practicing daily gratitude as a secret weapon for career, health, and joy.





“Gratitude has become one of the biggest habits in my life,” Valentine shared. “Before I walk into Stark, I think about what I’m thankful for. That shift in mindset—realizing I get to do this—changed everything.”

Vande Hei praised Valentine’s transformation: “You arrived with emotional intelligence and humility, and added strength, structure, and power. You’ve become the kind of leader who can hold space and inspire from both sides.”

Listeners can hear the full episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. To learn how personalized strength, nutrition, and hormone optimization can elevate every dimension of health, visit stark.health.

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a Los Angeles-based podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark Health. Each episode blends scientific insight, personal stories, and actionable habits to show how optimizing healthspan can transform every decade of life.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com