Tiny Scholars Playschool Opens in Surrey

Surrey, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new and innovative early childhood education centre has opened its doors inside Amenida Seniors Community, a Primacorp Ventures subsidiary located in Surrey, British Columbia. Tiny Scholars Playschool introduces a groundbreaking model that brings together three generations - grandparents, parents, and children - under one roof, creating a vibrant and nurturing intergenerational environment.

“Tiny Scholars is a beautiful model of intergenerational care - where children thrive through play, seniors find renewed purpose, and families reconnect in meaningful ways.” - Dr. Peter Chung, Chairman, Primacorp Ventures Inc.

Currently accommodating up to 41 children, the newly launched Tiny Scholars location features an intentionally designed space that prioritizes emotional well-being and cognitive development. Every piece of furniture and fixture is crafted from natural wood materials, and the calming, earth-toned interior branding reflects a commitment to natural harmony and safety. The environment encourages movement, curiosity, and play - not containment - offering children a gentle invitation to explore the world around them.

Why "Playschool"?

At Tiny Scholars, play is not a break from learning - it is learning. The school is built on the philosophy that children grow most effectively through play-based exploration. Play allows children to develop problem-solving skills, emotional regulation, creativity, and social intelligence. This holistic approach guides every aspect of the curriculum.

To ensure high-quality care and education, Tiny Scholars only hires certified early childhood educators trained at top institutions. These educators are seen as co-creators in the classroom, guiding rather than directing, listening deeply to children’s curiosities and encouraging learning that grows from within.

More than a school, Tiny Scholars fosters heart-to-heart development. Programs are designed to nurture not only intellect but empathy, emotional safety, and relational maturity - qualities families increasingly seek in today’s rapidly changing world.

Program Highlights

Multicultural and multilingual inclusivity

Character-building and values-based curriculum

Nature-integrated design and sensory learning

Strong parent-school communication and regular progress reports

One of the most unique aspects of Tiny Scholars Playschool is its location within Amenida Seniors Community. Parents dropping off their children can greet resident grandparents in the hallway, and children have the opportunity to see or be welcomed by their own grandparents, building natural intergenerational bonds through daily routines.

Growth and Expansion Plans

Tiny Scholars currently operates a successful centre in Abbotsford, BC and is now expanding into Calgary and New Westminster. Following its Surrey launch, the organization plans to expand this new model to accommodate up to 150+ children by 2026. Future plans include developing language-focused and culturally-tailored classes such as Korean-language immersion groups and other ethnic-specific offerings.

Tiny Scholars Playschool aims to become a national model for integrated family communities, where early childhood education and elder care coexist to benefit everyone involved.

