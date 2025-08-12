Aquant Launches Agentic AI Platform, Giving Service Organizations the Power to Build, Bring, and Deploy Custom AI Agents

The first horizontal AI platform purpose-built for service empowers organizations to build custom agents for any use case across their operations.

It’s designed to seamlessly integrate with a company’s existing tech stack, regardless of size, AI maturity, or current AI infrastructure.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant, the leader in AI for organizations servicing complex equipment, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Platform , an evolution of its existing offering that empowers service organizations to create, integrate, and deploy custom AI agents tailored to their unique operations and challenges.

Until now, service teams faced a difficult choice: adopt rigid, pre-defined vertical solutions or try to force-fit general-purpose AI platforms that lack deep service expertise. Aquant’s new Agentic AI Platform bridges this gap by offering a horizontal platform infused with domain-specific knowledge, enabling organizations to:

Use Aquant’s pre-built service agents , such as Troubleshooting, Knowledge Search, Parts Identification, IoT, Call Assist, and more, for immediate value.



“Every service team faces unique challenges, and rigid AI solutions rarely match the complexity of real-world operations,” said Assaf Melochna, President and Co-Founder at Aquant. “With the Agentic AI Platform, we’re removing barriers and giving organizations the freedom to deploy AI tailored specifically to their equipment, their processes, and their customers, all while leveraging the unmatched domain expertise built into our technology.”

Addressing Complex Service Needs

Modern service environments are becoming more complex, driven by evolving customer expectations, increasingly sophisticated equipment, and the demand for higher operational efficiency. Traditional out-of-the-box AI tools often fall short, either lacking the domain expertise required for service-specific tasks or imposing rigid processes that don’t adapt to real-world operations.

Aquant’s Agentic AI Platform helps teams meet those needs:

Service DNA baked in: Aquant’s platform understands service-specific terminology, error codes, and workflows, enabling faster deployment of custom agents without the heavy training required by generic AI tools.



Aquant’s platform understands service-specific terminology, error codes, and workflows, enabling faster deployment of custom agents without the heavy training required by generic AI tools. Frictionless integration: Whether customers have no existing AI infrastructure or sophisticated enterprise AI ecosystems, Aquant fits seamlessly into existing tech stacks and workflows.



Whether customers have no existing AI infrastructure or sophisticated enterprise AI ecosystems, Aquant fits seamlessly into existing tech stacks and workflows. Multi-channel deployment: The platform supports voice interfaces, CRM/ERP integrations, collaboration tools, offline environments, and emerging channels, ensuring AI is available wherever work happens.



The platform supports voice interfaces, CRM/ERP integrations, collaboration tools, offline environments, and emerging channels, ensuring AI is available wherever work happens. Outcome-focused intelligence: Aquant’s RAC (Retrieval-Augmented Conversation) layer ensures AI responses drive actionable outcomes aligned with critical business KPIs, rather than simply delivering information.

Expanding the Use of AI Across Service Organizations

While Aquant is deeply rooted in traditional service use cases, the new platform opens the door for organizations to create agents that tackle broader business challenges, including:

Fetching live IoT or telemetry data for predictive maintenance

Retrieving technical bulletins or service updates for specific equipment

Supporting workflows in training, compliance, HR, or reporting



“Our vision is to make AI truly work for teams responsible for servicing complex equipment, not just as a tool for answering questions but as a flexible, powerful engine that can drive innovation and competitive advantage,” added Assaf. “This platform gives our customers the tools to solve today’s challenges and invent the future of service.”

About Aquant

Aquant’s Agentic AI platform is the first horizontal AI platform built specifically for service organizations, empowering teams to build, integrate, and deploy intelligent agents for any challenge, across any channel, without sacrificing domain expertise. Designed for companies that maintain complex equipment, Aquant lets service and manufacturing organizations deploy out-of-the-box AI Agents, create custom Agents, or integrate their existing AI infrastructure into Aquant’s platform. By combining data from service manuals, machine history, and expert insights, Aquant helps improve decision-making, reduce costs, and transform service operations into revenue drivers. Learn more at www.aquant.ai.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

