Zero Trust Cyber Advisors and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Zero Trust Solutions to Government Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Trust Cyber Advisors (ZTCA), your trusted secure infrastructure and cybersecurity advisor, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Zero Trust Cyber Advisors’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative mission IT & security professional services, architectures and Zero Trust solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

“We are pleased to enter a strategic partnership with Carahsoft,” said Vadim Sigalov, Principal Cyber Advisor & Managing Partner of Zero Trust Cyber Advisors. “We believe there will be a significant value add for both Carahsoft and our clients to grow together and collaborate on initiatives within the Public Sector space.”

Zero Trust Cyber Advisors’ (ZTCA) solutions are tailored to reduce operating expenses (OpEx), increase client security posture and provide highly secure environment solutions to Government clients. This partnership will allow ZTCA to strategically support the Federal Government’s mission of optimized infrastructure and secure implementations. ZTCA thrives on the overall success of its clients and this partnership will allow it to support more Government customers.

Carahsoft, serving as a value-added reseller for ZTCA’s clients, has formalized a strategic professional services security partnership with ZTCA. Carahsoft will leverage ZTCA’s advanced consulting services to evaluate, design and transform secure IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and Beyond Zero Trust solutions.

The strategic partnership leverages both companies’ field-proven secure IT Infrastructure, Cyber, Data Management and Secure Cloud solutions expertise. It will use the strengths of both companies to create tailored Government solutions. ZTCA will provide comprehensive cyber and IT assessments, innovative IT & Security designs, evolutionary architectures, business optimization tools, seamless transition-in support and enterprise deployment expertise. Additionally, ZTCA’s Beyond Zero Trust Architecture, along with additional security offerings, includes specialized Security Risk Assessments, GRC Programs and Penetration Testing capabilities, which will be available to all Carahsoft clients.

This partnership provides secure infrastructure and advanced Beyond Zero Trust solutions for on-premise, hybrid and cloud-based environments. It addresses expanded markets and clients across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), Federal and Civilian agencies, as well as State and Local Governments, Education and Healthcare sectors. Through this collaboration, clients can optimize technology investments, streamline business operations, enhance their security posture, increase efficiencies across IT environments, and achieve targeted operational cost savings. Additionally, the approach incorporates environmental assessments and follows an evolutionary “building block” methodology for delivering Beyond Zero Trust Public Sector solutions.

"Carahsoft and its reseller partners are continuously looking for innovative ways to enhance the technology solutions we provide to the Public Sector," said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Partnering with ZTCA ensures our solutions keep pace with the evolving technological needs of Government agencies and will significantly improve the cybersecurity services we provide to our shared customers."

Zero Trust Cyber Advisors software, hardware and professional services are available through Carahsoft. For more information, contact the Zero Trust Cyber Advisors at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or ZeroTrustCyberAdvisors@carahsoft.com; or download our services catalogue to learn more about what Zero Trust Cyber Advisors has to offer.

About Zero Trust Cyber Advisors

Zero Trust Cyber Advisors (ZTCA) provides our clients with a strategic approach to evaluating, designing, and transforming their secure IT infrastructure and cybersecurity program whether on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based environments. ZTCA leverages our field-proven IT Infrastructure, Defense-In Depth, Cybersecurity Services and Zero Trust solutions expertise for Public Sector, Financial Services, Private Equity and Healthcare markets/customers. We tailor and develop our solutions to address each customer’s unique operational needs based on detailed cyber assessments, advanced designs and seamless deployments that enhance a client’s overall security posture. ZTCA accelerates speed-to-value and maximize your overall ROI while reducing OPEX.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

