Innventure, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 14, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), a technology commercialization platform, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 14, 2025) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. The conference call will include comments from Josh Claman, Chief Executive Officer of Accelsius.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or via this link.

Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb3d1020563db458e956f4e23abbde08a

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines “disruptive” as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

