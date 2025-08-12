New York, USA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabinoid Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

Cannabinoids are specific chemical compounds found in cannabis, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). Research is increasingly supporting the efficacy of cannabinoids like CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in treating a wide range of conditions, including mental health disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and chronic inflammation.

DelveInsight’s 'Cannabinoid Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline cannabinoid therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the cannabinoid pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Cannabinoid Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s cannabinoid pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline cannabinoid drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline cannabinoid drugs. Key cannabinoid companies such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Incannex Healthcare, IGC Pharma, INC., SciSparc, Biopharmaceutical Research Company, Polyrizon, SciSparc, Innocan Pharma Corporation , Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Artelo Biosciences, Inc., Octavian Therapeutics, Avata Biosciences, and others are evaluating new cannabinoid drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new cannabinoid drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline cannabinoid therapies, such as ZYN-002, IHL-675A, IGC-AD1, SCI-110, BRC-002, SCI-160, Cannabidiol-loaded LPT, AP-707, ART27.13, OCT461201, AVAT 022, and others, are in different phases of cannabinoid clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of cannabinoid clinical trials. In July 2025, MIRA Pharmaceuticals announced positive preclinical data demonstrating that Mira-55, the Company’s proprietary non-psychotropic marijuana analog, delivered morphine-comparable pain relief in a validated model of inflammatory pain-without causing local inflammation.

In June 2025, InMed Pharmaceuticals announced new preclinical data demonstrating that INM-901 significantly reduces inflammation in ex vivo models of neuroinflammation, further supporting its potential as a therapeutic candidate in Alzheimer’s disease.

In March 2025, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings announced the dosing of the first subject in the single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) portion of the Phase I trial of CRB-913 cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist drug for the treatment of obesity. The study is being conducted in the United States under an open IND.

In January 2025, IGC Pharma, Inc. announced that its ongoing Phase II trial for agitation in Alzheimer’s disease has been officially named CALMA (Calming Agitation in Alzheimer’s).

In December 2024, Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC), announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) to BRC-002, which is being investigated in an investigator-initiated clinical Phase I trial.

In September 2024, IGC Pharma, Inc. announced data that reinforces the therapeutic potential of IGC-AD1 as a disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The data highlights IGC-AD1's promising effects on tau tangles and spatial memory. These results build on earlier data demonstrating IGC-AD1's potential to reduce amyloid plaque.

The cannabinoid pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage cannabinoid drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the cannabinoid clinical trial landscape.

Cannabinoid Overview

Cannabinoids refer to a wide range of chemical substances that interact with the endocannabinoid system, a complex network of receptors and signaling molecules responsible for regulating vital bodily functions such as pain perception, mood, appetite, and immune system activity. These compounds can either be naturally sourced from the cannabis plant or created synthetically. The most extensively studied cannabinoids are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), known for its mind-altering effects, and cannabidiol (CBD), recognized for its therapeutic benefits without causing intoxication. Cannabinoids are being explored for their potential in treating numerous health conditions, including epilepsy, chronic pain, inflammation, and nausea, driving significant scientific interest and drug development.

Cannabinoids are generally categorized into three primary types:

Phytocannabinoids, which occur naturally in the cannabis plant and include well-known compounds like THC, CBD, and cannabigerol (CBG). These substances interact with cannabinoid receptors in the body to produce various physiological effects.

Endocannabinoids, such as anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), are molecules produced by the human body that help regulate essential functions like mood, appetite, and pain response.

Synthetic cannabinoids are laboratory-engineered chemicals designed to replicate or modify the actions of natural cannabinoids. While they are used in research and therapeutic applications, some unauthorized synthetic variants have been linked to harmful side effects.

The cannabis plant itself contains an estimated 80 to 100 cannabinoid compounds, along with around 300 other non-cannabinoid substances. Among these, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the most recognized for producing cannabis’s psychoactive effects, while cannabidiol (CBD) is valued for its medicinal properties.

Therapeutically, cannabinoids have demonstrated the ability to influence the endocannabinoid system to help restore physiological balance. CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, has gained FDA approval for treating rare epilepsy forms like Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes through the drug Epidiolex. Additionally, it shows promise in managing conditions such as anxiety, inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases. THC has proven effective for relieving chronic pain, reducing chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting, and enhancing appetite in individuals with HIV/AIDS. Furthermore, a combination of THC and CBD is under investigation for treating multiple sclerosis and certain cancer-related pain.

Beyond THC and CBD, other cannabinoids such as cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) are being studied for their therapeutic potential in conditions like glaucoma and insomnia. Synthetic cannabinoids, including FDA-approved medications like nabilone and dronabinol, provide standardized dosing options for managing nausea and appetite loss. Ongoing research continues to explore the potential of cannabinoids in treating autoimmune disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and opioid addiction, highlighting their promise as safer alternatives or complementary therapies in modern medicine.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Cannabinoid Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA ZYN-002 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals III Fragile X syndrome Transdermal SCI-110 SciSparc II Agitation; Alzheimer's disease, Gilles de la Tourette's syndrome, Sleep apnoea syndrome Oral IGC-AD1 IGC Pharma, INC II Alzheimer disease Oral BRC-002 Biopharmaceutical Research Company I Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Oral Cannabidiol-loaded LPT Innocan Pharma Corporation Preclinical Epilepsy, Pain Unspecified

Cannabinoid Therapeutics Assessment

The cannabinoid pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging cannabinoid therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Cannabinoid Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Key Cannabinoid Companies : Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Incannex Healthcare, IGC Pharma, INC., SciSparc, Biopharmaceutical Research Company, Polyrizon, SciSparc, Innocan Pharma Corporation, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Artelo Biosciences, Inc., Octavian Therapeutics, Avata Biosciences, and others.

: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Incannex Healthcare, IGC Pharma, INC., SciSparc, Biopharmaceutical Research Company, Polyrizon, SciSparc, Innocan Pharma Corporation, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Artelo Biosciences, Inc., Octavian Therapeutics, Avata Biosciences, and others. Key Cannabinoid Pipeline Therapies: ZYN-002, IHL-675A, IGC-AD1, SCI-110, BRC-002, SCI-160, Cannabidiol-loaded LPT, AP-707, ART27.13, OCT461201, AVAT 022, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Cannabinoid Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Cannabinoid Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Cannabinoid Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Cannabinoid Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Cannabinoid Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Cannabinoid Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Cannabinoid Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Cannabinoid Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Cannabinoid Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Cannabinoid Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Cannabinoid Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

