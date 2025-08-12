Evertune Raises $15 Million Series A to Scale Its AI Marketing and Discovery Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evertune, a leading Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI marketing platform, today announced its $15M Series A funding, led by Felicis Ventures with participation from strategic AI and marketing angel investors including Sarfraz Maredia (Uber), Jonathan Carson (Antenna), David Azose (OpenAI), Sonia Phene (OpenAI), Joseph Spisak (Meta) and Chip Ransler (UVA), as well as returning investors Eniac Ventures, NextView Ventures, and Roger Ehrenberg.

With ChatGPT receiving 2.5 billion prompts per day, and Bain & Company reporting that 80% of consumers use AI summaries for nearly half of their searches on search engines, AI is rapidly transforming how consumers discover products and services. Brands are facing a transformational marketing shift, one that will continue to evolve as AI models become more sophisticated and consumers begin to rely on agents to take on digital tasks and purchasing decisions. Evertune provides enterprises with comprehensive analytics to optimize content strategies and ensure favorable positioning in AI-generated recommendations and overviews.

"Marketing leaders can't ignore AI's transformative impact on consumer discovery and purchasing," said Brian Stempeck, CEO of Evertune. "As AI models and services continuously evolve, brand measurement must be equally dynamic. Evertune’s platform helps leaders analyze and optimize brand presence across the AI landscape. We provide brands with strategic insights that drive scalable results."

Enabling actionable data science at scale

Evertune’s technical architecture emphasizes robust data science processes that allow it to deliver statistically relevant patterns and performance signals for its customers. The platform prompts more than 100,000 questions to AI models per brand, and provides reliable, repeatable data collection for enterprise clients.

Instead of relying solely on limited outputs from consumer AI apps, Evertune prioritizes direct, API-level access to AI model providers like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Meta, Perplexity, and DeepSeek. This investment allows for deeper understanding of each model’s baseline behavior and enables the most comprehensive and precise AI visibility data available on the market.

“As consumers continue to evolve how they discover the brands and products that matter to them, we’re leaning into that shift with intention,” said Alfredo C. M. Tan, CIO & CDO, Canada Goose. “Partnering with innovators like Evertune helps us unlock the full potential of AI-driven discovery—making sure we’re tapping into the most relevant data and insights to deliver the kind of brand experience and content our customers expect from Canada Goose.”

Building the AI marketing suite of the future

Evertune excels in AI search optimization for brands, but also prepares them for a fundamental shift in how information is shared and disseminated online. The new funding will help the company rapidly expand its capabilities in building out a broader AI marketing suite to address the full spectrum of AI-driven consumer touchpoints. This includes developing solutions for emerging advertising solutions within AI models, preparing for anticipated AI commerce capabilities, and tools for navigating the evolution of AI agents.

“We're all seeing how fast search behavior is shifting from links to answers. What gets me excited about Evertune is how ahead of the curve they are in working with enterprises to accurately measure how their brands are perceived across multiple dimensions across all the different services. They pinpoint exactly how to take action and take action automatically," said Peter Deng, General Partner at Felicis and former VP of product at OpenAI. "The quality of your data is everything. If you're not measuring correctly, your actions won't be effective."

Evertune is trusted by leading global brands including Canada Goose, Miro, and WPP Media’s data and technology company, Choreograph, with particularly strong adoption among B2B software companies, private equity portfolios, and high-consideration product categories including automotive and healthcare.