Cariloop Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the 4th Year in a Row

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranked No. 2058 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, Cariloop continues to scale its impact with employer-sponsored caregiving benefits.

Cariloop, the leading source for employer-sponsored caregiving benefits, is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, marking its fourth consecutive year on the prestigious national ranking. Cariloop earned the rank of No. 2058, with 112% revenue growth over two years.

The company also ranked No. 67 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on that regional list.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list once is an achievement. Earning a spot four years in a row speaks to the urgent need for better support for working parents and caregivers and the trust our customers and partners place in us,” said Michael Walsh, Cariloop CEO. “We’re honored to help companies care for the people behind their missions.”

Cariloop’s momentum is powered by its flagship solutions: the Caregiver Support Platform® and Backup Care. Together, they support nearly two million employees worldwide with personalized guidance from professional Coaches, expert-vetted tools and resources, and easy access to trusted providers for routine and Backup Care needs. Cariloop partners with employers to ease employee burnout, reduce turnover, and build a more productive workplace.

“This recognition says a lot about our team and the heart they bring to this work every day,” Walsh added. “We’re here to make caregiving less stressful—and more human—for as many people as possible.”

Cariloop’s mission is to relieve the stress and anxiety felt by all caregivers. With growing momentum nationwide, the company continues to scale its impact and evolve how modern benefits meet the real needs of today’s workforce.

Cariloop offers employer-sponsored caregiving benefits to working parents and caregivers. With professional Coaching, caregiving tools, and Backup Care through an intuitive Caregiver Support Platform, Cariloop reduces stress and burnout, helping employees find balance at work and home. By enabling organizations to support their workforce’s caregiving needs, Cariloop drives higher productivity and improved retention. A proud Inc. 5000 company, Public Benefit Corp, and Certified B Corporation, Cariloop is committed to driving social impact while delivering exceptional results for employers. At Cariloop, we believe that no one should go through caregiving alone. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.