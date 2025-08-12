Financial Planner Brad Ford of Vineyard Financial Shares Insights on Tax Planning for High Earners in HelloNation

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do high earners often miss when it comes to their tax strategy? According to Brad Ford of Vineyard Financial, the answer lies not in how much income they generate, but in how little time they spend proactively managing how that income is taxed. In a recent feature published by HelloNation , Ford explains that many high-income professionals mistakenly accept high tax bills as an inevitable cost of success, when in reality, early and strategic planning can significantly reduce their tax burden.

The article identifies specific areas where affluent individuals frequently overlook legal tax-saving opportunities. One such strategy is tax-loss harvesting, where certain investments are sold at a loss to offset gains elsewhere—allowing a reduction in taxable income without disrupting long-term investment goals. Another underused approach is leveraging a donor-advised fund strategy, which lets individuals donate appreciated assets like stocks, avoiding capital gains taxes while securing a charitable deduction. Ford also notes that retirement vehicles such as backdoor Roth IRAs or solo 401(k)s are often more suitable for those who have phased out of traditional IRA contributions due to income limits. He emphasizes that estate tax strategies, including trusts and gifting plans, should be integrated into broader financial plans to prevent significant tax liabilities when passing on wealth.

The piece concludes by encouraging high earners to view tax planning as an ongoing part of financial stewardship, not a year-end scramble. These insights and more are available in the HelloNation article, What High Earners Overlook About Taxes written by Brad Ford of Vineyard Financial.

