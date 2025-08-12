Egg Flower Egg Drop Soup Now Available in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Las Vegas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a well-loved spot in Las Vegas recognized for its authentic Thai and Chinese dishes, has added the Egg Flower Egg Drop Soup to its online menu for delivery. The restaurant keeps delighting both new and returning customers with a wide variety of traditional foods. More on the delicious dish can be found at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/soups/soups-1/101-egg-flower-soup-bowl.They've made it easy for everyone to enjoy their meals at home by offering online ordering and delivery services through their website, which also features details on specials and gift certificates.

The new Egg Flower Soup shows the restaurant's intent to expand its menu to satisfy different tastes. Made with fresh cracked extra-large USDA-rated AA eggs blended into lightly salted broth and a sprinkle of premium white pepper, this soup stays true to its origins. It comes with crispy Chinese-style noodles and is priced at $9.50 for a generous 32-ounce bowl. It's a tasty and comforting meal option for those looking for something fulfilling.

Alan Wong, speaking for the restaurant, shared his excitement about the new soup. "The Egg Flower Egg Drop Soup is a delightful choice that fits well with our wide range of menu items," he said. "It's a dish our customers love, and we're thrilled to make it available online for easy access."

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant offers multiple services such as dining-in, take-out, and food delivery throughout Las Vegas. On their website, customers can browse the full menu and place orders from home, thanks to an easy-to-use online system. This setup even allows the use of digital wallets and multiple currencies, accommodating a diverse mix of customers.

The menu caters to all kinds of tastes with options like hot and sour soup, stir-fried noodles, and various entrees that have secured the restaurant's place as a must-visit dining spot in Las Vegas. Notably, their traditional Thai dishes, including the Best Tom Kha Soups in Las Vegas, attract people who want genuine flavors.

The restaurant also embraces technology with a strong presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. These channels help them share special offers, discount news, and updates on new menu items, keeping customers in the loop and engaged.

Gift certificates are another offering, providing customers a convenient way to share the dining experience with loved ones. These certificates are great for treating family and friends to tasty meals from the restaurant's varied menu. Additionally, special discounts and offers advertised through social media boost customer interaction and loyalty.

Reflecting on their achievements, Alan Wong noted, "Our ongoing efforts to broaden our menu show our dedication to offering top-notch dining experiences. We take pride in our culinary heritage and aim for the highest quality in all our dishes."

By providing a varied menu, keeping up with quality, and extending digital services, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant remains a favorite for those who love Thai and Chinese food. With thoughtfully crafted meals like the Egg Drop Soup and beloved options such as the Best Tom Kha Soups in Las Vegas, the restaurant continues to please many taste buds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

To find out more about the new Egg Flower Egg Drop Soup and discover other offerings from the restaurant, visit the restaurant's website. The website is designed for both new and returning customers, making it simple to explore Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant's delicious selections.

