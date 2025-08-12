Spectral AI Announces 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Q2 Overview

Research & Development Revenue of $5.1 Million, total revenue for the first half of 2025 of $11.8 Million

Strong Cash position of $10.5 Million

Submission of De Novo application to FDA completed in Second Quarter of 2025



DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provided an update on its ongoing business activities.

“We are pleased with the results of our second quarter of 2025 especially with our ability to complete our submission of our De Novo application earlier than projected to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). This FDA submission is a major milestone for Spectral AI and the DeepView System, representing a crucial step toward bringing this innovative diagnostic device to market in the U.S. It provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment tool designed to assist clinical decision-making and may significantly improve patient outcomes,” stated J. Michael DiMaio, MD, Chairman of the Board at Spectral AI. “I am grateful to our shareholders for their continued support as we reach this important milestone. I am also incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and we remain committed to our mission to bring this technology to the broader healthcare market worldwide.”

SELECT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Corporate

The Company completed the submission of the De Novo application to the FDA in June 2025, a crucial step in potentially obtaining FDA approval and bringing the DeepView System to the worldwide healthcare market.

Q2 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS OVERVIEW

All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2024 (“Q2 2024”) unless otherwise stated.

Research & Development Revenue¹

Research & Development Revenue for Q2 2025 declined 32.0% to $5.1 million from $7.5 million, reflecting the reduction in clinical trial and other reimbursed study costs which were completed in 2024 under the Company’s contract with BARDA (the “BARDA PBS Contract”).

Gross Margin

Gross margin forQ2 2025 was 45.2%, slightly down from 46.6% in Q2 2024 due to higher non-reimbursed expenses attributed to the BARDA PBS Contract than in the prior year quarter.

General & Administrative Expense

General and administrative expenses in Q2 2025 were $4.4 million, down from $5.8 million due to the Company’s continued focus on operating efficiencies in 2025.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other Income/(Expense) in Q2 2025 decreased $(5.5) million to $(5.9) million from $(0.4) million primarily relating to the Company recording an increase in the fair value of its warrant liability of $(5.4) million in Q2 2025.

Net Income/(Loss )

The Company reported a net loss for Q2 2025 of $(7.9) million, compared to a net loss of $(2.9) million in Q2 2024, primarily due to the change in the fair value of the Company’s warrant liability as noted above. For the first six months of 2025, the Company reported a net loss of $(5.1) million as compared to a net loss of $(6.1) million for the first six months of 2024, representing a 16.4% reduction from the prior year six-month period reflecting the Company’s continued focus on managing its operating expenses.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, cash improved to $10.5 million from $5.2 million on December 31, 2024. The Company completed a debt financing agreement of up to $15.0 million from Avenue Capital Group in the first quarter of 2025, with an initial draw down of $8.5 million and raised approximately $2.7 million of equity financing from institutional and other new and existing investors as part of that transaction.

2025 Guidance

The Company reiterates its revenue guidance of approximately $21.5 million for FY 2025. Financial guidance for FY 2025 does not reflect contributions from the sale of the DeepView™ System for the burn indication or any additional material financial contributions that may result from the commercialization of our DeepView™ System.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. The DeepView® System is being developed as a predictive device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView® System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView® System, visit www.spectral-ai.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Spectral AI, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 10,524 $ 5,157 Accounts receivable, net 1,467 2,505 Inventory 462 425 Prepaid expenses 934 1,289 Other current assets 614 746 Total current assets 14,001 10,122 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 317 2 Right-of-use assets 1,691 1,971 Total Assets $ 16,009 $ 12,095 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,986 $ 4,035 Accrued expenses 2,547 3,210 Deferred revenue 424 960 Lease liabilities, short-term 612 201 Notes payable, current 62 422 Notes payable – at fair value - 2,365 Warrant liabilities 10,555 6,451 Total current liabilities 16,186 17,644 Notes payable, long-term 7,632 - Lease liabilities, long-term 1,342 1,702 Total Liabilities 25,160 19,346 Stockholders’ Deficit Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value); 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 80,000,000 shares authorized; 25,737,820 and 22,594,877 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 44,095 40,973 Accumulated other comprehensive income 52 3 Accumulated deficit (53,300 ) (48,229 ) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (9,151 ) (7,251 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 16,009 $ 12,095





Spectral AI, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Research and development revenue $ 5,065 $ 7,478 $ 11,772 $ 13,804 Cost of revenue (2,775 ) (4,164 ) (6,314 ) (7,545 ) Gross profit 2,290 3,314 5,458 6,259 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 4,413 5,756 8,477 10,844 Total operating costs and expenses 4,413 5,756 8,477 10,844 Operating loss (2,123 ) (2,442 ) (3,019 ) (4,585 ) Other income (expense): Net interest (expense) income (277 ) (6 ) (297 ) 8 Borrowing related costs (124 ) (699 ) (705 ) (975 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (5,449 ) 348 (1,196 ) 368 Change in fair value of notes payable 0 (167 ) 220 (101 ) Foreign exchange transaction (loss) gain, net (14 ) (9 ) (22 ) (25 ) Other income (expenses), including transaction costs 0 180 0 (668 ) Total other income (expense), net (5,864 ) (353 ) (2,000 ) (1,393 ) Loss before income taxes (7,987 ) (2,795 ) (5,019 ) (5,978 ) Income tax provision 19 (69 ) (52 ) (91 ) Net loss $ (7,968 ) $ (2,864 ) $ (5,071 ) $ (6,069 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock – basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 25,421,560 17,598,357 24,409,550 17,079,328



