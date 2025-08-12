WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Delivered Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA above the top end of Guidance Ranges

Second Quarter Revenue Growth of 8.5%; Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis of 5.5%

Net Loss of $3.9 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 Million

Strong Balance Sheet With Cash and Cash Equivalents of Approximately $581.5 Million and No Debt

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. More information about these results can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (vs. Second Quarter 2024)

Total revenue of $348.3 million increased 8.5%, driven by growth in Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations.

Revenue on a constant currency basis was $338.7 million, up 5.5%, driven by growth in all three revenue streams.

Net Loss was $3.9 million, compared to Net Loss of $76.6 million in the prior year, due to lower general & administrative expenses associated with the Company's initial public offering which took place in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.8%, compared to 6.3% in the prior year.

Diluted loss per share was $0.03, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.70 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.07, compared to Adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $581.5 million plus another $12.1 million of short-term deposits included in Other current assets.





Junkoo Kim, Founder and CEO, said, “We are pleased to report strong second quarter results, with both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA coming in above the top end of our guidance range. Total revenue was up 5.5% on a constant currency basis, with growth in all three revenue streams – Paid Content, Advertising, and IP Adaptations – as we continue to build our leadership position globally.”

Kim continued, “WEBTOON Entertainment has become the global destination for comics of all kinds. From exclusive Originals to fan-favorite titles from some of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises, our platform offers an unparalleled breadth of content. With recent updates to our English-language webcomic app, we’re making it easier than ever for our users to discover stories they love. We’re confident that these investments will help drive deeper engagement and continued growth in readership.”

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook

For the third quarter 2025, the Company expects:

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis in the range of 9.4%-12.2%. This represents revenue in the range of $380-$390 million, based on current FX rates.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.0-$7.0 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the range of 0.5%-1.8%.





Strategic Disney Collaboration

The Company also announced in a separate press release today that it is teaming up with Disney to bring iconic comics from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Studios, and 20th Century Studios to WEBTOON Entertainment's mobile vertical-scroll format.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

As previously disclosed, the Company will host a webcast and conference call on August 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.webtoon.com/.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for up to one year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment's adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 155 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world’s leading webnovel platform – WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements cover all matters which are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements or guidance regarding or relating to our future financial position, results of operations and growth, plans and objectives for future capabilities, ability to attract users in both our core and underpenetrated geographies, ability to grow our Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations businesses, the impact of our product development initiatives, including our use of AI, our financial condition and liquidity, and other statements concerning the success of our business and strategies. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. They are not assurances of future performance and are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which we operate, and other geopolitical or macroeconomic factors beyond our control; inability to attract, empower, properly support or incentivize our creators; inability to retain, attract and engage with our users; inability to anticipate, understand and appropriately respond to market trends and changing user preferences; failure to retain or increase our paying users; failure to effectively operate in highly competitive markets; inability to innovate and expand our Advertising business; inability to continue to diversify our monetization strategy or to increase revenues from IP Adaptations; failure to control our content-related costs; exposure to significant legal proceedings and regulatory investigations which may result in significant expenses, fines and reputational damage; failure to provide a safe online environment for children; exposure to claims that we violated third parties’ intellectual property rights; failure to obtain, maintain, protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; rise of conflicts of interests with NAVER Corporation, our majority stockholder; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed by the Company with the SEC on March 11, 2025, and in other filings we make with the SEC in the future.

Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Other than in accordance with our legal or regulatory obligations, we undertake no obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Definitions

This release contains certain financial information that is not presented in conformity with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS), revenue on a constant currency basis and revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide users of the Company’s financial information with additional meaningful information to assist in understanding financial results and assessing the Company’s performance from period to period. Management believes these measures are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses, and they are consistent with how business performance is planned, reported and assessed internally by management and the board of directors of the Company. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding or most directly comparable GAAP measures. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

A reconciliation is provided at the end of this release for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We encourage investors and shareholders to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort non-recurring items that may arise in the future.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to remove the impact of interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments to eliminate the effects of loss on equity method investments, effect of applying the valuation method of fair value through profit or loss, impairment of goodwill, non-cash stock-based compensation and certain other non-recurring costs.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Earnings Per Share before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization with further adjustments to eliminate the effects of loss on equity method investments, effect of applying the valuation method of fair value through profit or loss, impairment of goodwill, non-cash stock-based compensation and certain other non-recurring costs. We calculate Adjusted Earnings Per Share by making the adjustments described herein from Net Income (Loss) and dividing by basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, respectively, for the applicable period.

Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis: We define revenue on a constant currency basis as revenue adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuations and the impact of deconsolidated and transferred operations. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis in a given period by applying the average currency exchange rates in the comparable period of the prior year to the local currency revenue in the current period. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis in each of our revenue streams – Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations – using the same method as laid out herein.

Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis: We define revenue growth on a constant currency basis as period-over-period growth rates of revenue, adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuations and the impact of deconsolidated and transferred operations. We calculate revenue growth (as a percentage) on a constant currency basis by determining the increase in current period revenue over prior period revenue, where current period foreign currency revenue is translated using prior period average currency exchange rates.

Financial Statements



WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) As of June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 581,546 $ 572,402 Receivables1, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,290 and $3,418 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 186,783 169,187 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net2 93,689 94,783 Total current assets 862,018 836,372 Property and equipment, net 5,427 3,782 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,136 16,649 Debt and equity securities 76,265 70,178 Intangible assets, net 175,989 180,912 Goodwill, net 685,690 665,275 Equity method investments 84,271 78,668 Deferred tax assets 21,483 17,592 Other non-current assets, net3 72,480 65,906 Total assets $ 2,009,759 $ 1,935,334 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable4 $ 137,989 $ 127,306 Accrued expenses5 66,712 62,209 Current portion of operating lease liabilities6 8,976 6,053 Contract liabilities 103,688 85,860 Income tax payables - corporate tax 2,793 10,093 Consumption taxes payables 3,853 8,339 Provisions and defined pension benefits 13,294 11,133 Other current liabilities 2,543 2,231 Total current liabilities $ 339,848 $ 313,224 Non-current liabilities: Long-term operating lease liabilities7 18,734 11,187 Defined severance benefits 23,664 22,030 Deferred tax liabilities 27,999 30,271 Other non-current liabilities 1,557 2,161 Total liabilities $ 411,802 $ 378,873 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary $ 37,677 $ 36,580 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value (2,000,000,000 authorized, 130,592,676 shares and 128,587,944 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ 13 $ 13 Additional paid-in capital 2,122,726 2,103,931 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,102 ) (124,620 ) Accumulated deficit (533,912 ) (507,197 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. 1,510,725 1,472,127 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 49,555 47,754 Total equity 1,560,280 1,519,881 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and equity $ 2,009,759 $ 1,935,334

Includes amounts due from related parties of $60,889 and $59,495 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts due from related parties of $5,753 and $9,258 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts due from related parties of $34,729 and $32,072 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts due from related parties of $17,739 and $17,173 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $7,001 and $5,562 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $5,057 and as of $3,506 June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $7,705 and $9,519 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue1 $ 348,271 $ 320,972 $ 673,978 $ 647,716 Cost of revenue2 (260,992 ) (237,915 ) (515,088 ) (482,300 ) Marketing3 (31,070 ) (23,448 ) (62,613 ) (42,926 ) General and administrative expenses4 (64,972 ) (138,705 ) (131,674 ) (187,398 ) Operating income (loss) (8,763 ) (79,096 ) (35,397 ) (64,908 ) Interest income 4,910 2,043 10,023 3,278 Interest expense (2 ) (11 ) (4 ) (44 ) Income (loss) on equity method investments, net 507 120 (62 ) (932 ) Other income (loss), net5 (1,367 ) 2,283 1,303 846 Income (loss) before income tax (4,715 ) (74,661 ) (24,137 ) (61,760 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 832 (1,907 ) (1,715 ) (8,575 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,883 ) $ (76,568 ) $ (25,852 ) $ (70,335 ) Net income (loss) attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (4,326 ) (76,885 ) (26,715 ) (70,693 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 443 317 863 358 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 41,120 (20,486 ) 47,692 (49,175 ) Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity method investments, net of tax $ 568 $ — $ 425 $ (9 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax 41,688 (20,486 ) 48,117 (49,184 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 37,805 $ (97,054 ) $ 22,265 $ (119,519 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $ 35,802 $ (97,371 ) $ 19,803 $ (119,877 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 2,003 317 2,462 358 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 130,358,706 110,102,868 129,980,922 109,804,009 Diluted 130,358,706 110,102,868 129,980,922 109,804,009 Income (loss) per share attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.64 )

Includes amounts earned from related parties of $18,278 and $20,880 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $35,991 and $34,167 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts incurred from related parties of $28,399 and $31,508 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $56,530 and $40,462 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts incurred from related parties of $(2,870) and $(1,036) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $(5,451) and $(2,941) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts incurred from related parties of $7,023 and $7,953 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $13,936 and $14,381 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Includes amounts earned from related parties of $424 and $2,885 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $835 and $2,679 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands of USD) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Operating activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (25,852 ) $ (70,335 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for credit losses 894 1,712 Depreciation and amortization 16,844 17,950 Operating lease expense 4,479 5,294 Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net (3,644 ) 5,060 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (5,005 ) (7,460 ) Loss (gain) on debt and equity securities, net 2,376 (5,143 ) Change in severance benefit, net 1,165 (1,630 ) Loss (gain) on equity method investments, net 62 932 Contingent consideration liability — (3,814 ) Stock-based compensation 25,498 57,656 Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets — (1,883 ) Other non-cash items (2,336 ) 159 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Changes in receivables (3,088 ) (28,269 ) Changes in other assets (9,545 ) (18,486 ) Changes in accounts payable (5,317 ) 17,957 Changes in accrued expenses (16,251 ) 28,996 Changes in contract liabilities 10,286 28,304 Changes in other liabilities (892 ) 207 Changes in operating lease liabilities (3,330 ) (4,949 ) Transfer of severance benefits — — Other operating activities 705 136 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (12,951 ) $ 22,394 Investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 32,257 63,299 Proceeds from sale of debt and equity securities — 2,977 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 225 — Purchases of property and equipment (2,297 ) (679 ) Purchases of debt and equity securities (3,790 ) — Proceeds from sale of equity method investments — 5,927 Payment made for short-term investments (16,619 ) (68,035 ) Payment made for loan receivable (823 ) (237 ) Purchases of intangible assets (4,460 ) (4,669 ) Purchases of equity method investments — (5,798 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash (148 ) — Disposal of businesses, net of cash disposed — (360 ) Other investing activities 1,366 269 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 5,711 $ (7,306 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 292,950 Proceeds from issuance of common stock related to private placement — 50,000 Other financing activities 229 — Payments of initial public offering costs (1,898 ) Repayments of short-term borrowings — (3,647 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to business acquisition — (1,352 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 229 $ 336,053 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 16,155 (10,581 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,144 340,560 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 572,402 231,745 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 581,546 $ 572,305 Supplemental disclosure: Income taxes paid $ 14,298 $ 15,477 Interest paid 1 85 Reclassification of long-term advances to current 49,443 4,922 Increase in right-of-use assets recognized from new lease agreements 12,477 18 Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-in capital upon IPO — 11,215 Deferred offering costs not yet paid — 9,316 Reclassification of debt and equity securities to equity method investments — 18,256

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to adjustments for foreign exchange fluctuations, we have also further adjusted revenue to exclude the impacts of deconsolidated and transferred operations to show growth or loss exclusive of these changes ("Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis"). Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis is a Non-GAAP metric that management believes adds value but has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue to revenue on a constant currency basis, and ARPPU to ARPPU on a constant currency basis, respectively, for each of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of USD, except percentages) 2025 2024

Change 2025 2024 Change Total Revenue $ 348,271 $ 320,972 8.5% $ 673,978 $ 647,716 4.1% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - - N/A - (145 ) (100.0)% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (9,543 ) - N/A 8,833 - N/A Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis $ 338,728 $ 320,972 5.5% $ 682,811 $ 647,571 5.4% Paid Content Revenue 274,913 260,709 5.4% 535,139 527,564 1.4% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - - N/A - (120 ) (100.0)% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (9,003 ) - N/A 5,020 - N/A Paid Content Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis $ 265,910 $ 260,709 2.0% $ 540,159 $ 527,444 2.4% Advertising Revenue 45,220 40,419 11.9% 85,118 77,415 9.9% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (694 ) - N/A 1,516 - N/A Advertising Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis $ 44,526 $ 40,419 10.2% $ 86,634 $ 77,415 11.9% IP Adaptations Revenue 28,138 19,844 41.8% 53,721 42,737 25.7% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - - N/A - (25 ) (100.0)% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 153 - N/A 2,297 - N/A IP Adaptations Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis $ 28,291 $ 19,844 42.6% $ 56,017 $ 42,712 31.2% Paid Content Average Revenue Per Paying User ("ARPPU")1 Korea paid content revenue $ 80,645 $ 83,939 (3.9)% $ 157,671 $ 174,881 (9.8)% Korea ARPPU $ 7.9 $ 7.5 5.0% $ 7.7 $ 7.7 (0.3)% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 0.2 - N/A 0.6 - N/A Korea ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis $ 8.1 $ 7.5 8.3% $ 8.3 $ 7.7 7.5% Japan paid content revenue $ 161,076 $ 142,257 13.2% $ 311,477 $ 284,465 9.5% Japan ARPPU $ 23.7 $ 21.2 11.8% $ 23.0 $ 21.7 6.1% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (1.7 ) - N/A (0.5 ) - N/A Japan ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis $ 22.0 $ 21.2 3.8% $ 22.5 $ 21.7 3.7% Rest of World paid content revenue $ 33,193 $ 34,514 (3.8)% $ 65,991 $ 68,218 (3.3)% Rest of World ARPPU $ 6.6 $ 6.5 2.2% $ 6.5 $ 6.4 2.8% Rest of World ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis $ 6.6 $ 6.5 2.2% $ 6.5 $ 6.4 2.8%

1 ARPPU is calculated by taking Paid Content revenue and dividing it by the number of monthly paid users ("MPU") for such month, averaged over each month in the given period. ARPPU on a constant currency basis is calculated by dividing Paid Content revenue on a constant currency basis by the number of MPU for such month, averaged over each month in the given period. Where each metric is country specific, the numerator is Paid Content revenue on a constant currency basis by country and the denominator is users by country.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for each of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of USD, except percentages) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss) $ (3,883 ) $ (76,568 ) $ (25,852 ) $ (70,335 ) Plus (minus): Interest income (4,910 ) (2,043 ) (10,023 ) (3,278 ) Interest expense 2 11 4 44 Income tax expense (benefit) (832 ) 1,907 1,715 8,575 Depreciation and amortization 8,407 8,915 16,844 17,950 EBITDA $ (1,216 ) $ (67,778 ) $ (17,312 ) $ (47,044 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) 8,463 53,817 25,498 56,043 Restructuring and IPO-related costs(2) 1,476 36,204 3,118 37,720 Loss (gain) on fair value instruments, net(3) 1,446 (1,772 ) 2,376 (5,143 ) Loss (income) on equity method investments, net(4) (507 ) (120 ) 62 932 Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 9,662 $ 20,351 $ 13,742 $ 42,508 Net income (loss) margin (1.1 )% (23.9 )% (3.8 )% (10.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.8 % 6.3 % 2.0 % 6.6 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 130,358,706 110,102,868 129,980,922 109,804,009 Diluted 130,358,706 110,102,868 129,980,922 109,804,009 Earnings (loss) per share Basic (0.03 ) (0.70 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted (0.03 ) (0.70 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.64 ) Adjusted EPS(6) Basic 0.07 0.18 $ 0.11 $ 0.39 Diluted 0.07 0.18 0.11 0.39

(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to WEBTOON’s equity incentive plan and stock-based compensation plans of NAVER and Munpia, including amounts which are cash settled.

(2) Represents non-recurring expenses that we do not consider representative of the operating performance of the business. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, these amounts include legal fees and advisory fees. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, these amounts included a $30.0 million one-time CEO bonus and legal and advisory fees related to the IPO.

(3) Represents unrealized net loss (gain) of financial assets measured at FVPL, which include the Company's equity investments.

(4) Represents our proportionate share of recognized losses associated with our investments accounted for using the equity method.

(5) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(6) The numerator for Adjusted EPS is calculated by adjusting Net Income (Loss) by the same items in the Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation. The denominator for computing Adjusted EPS is the same as that used for Basic and Diluted EPS.

