Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Key Operating Metrics

Total Transaction Volume: $265 million; 124% YoY increase

$265 million; 124% YoY increase Total Active Accounts: 615,000+, added +10,000 new accounts in the quarter

615,000+, added +10,000 new accounts in the quarter Total Verified Accounts: 80,000+, added +3,000 new verified accounts in the quarter

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with revenues for the second quarter increasing by 59% versus a year ago, while core KPIs such as Active Accounts and Transaction Volumes continued to expand", said Fold Chairman and CEO, Will Reeves. "Building on our successful public listing and the momentum from our first quarter, we have continued to execute on our strategic initiatives and deliver meaningful progress in the second quarter of 2025."

Mr. Reeves continued, "We made substantial progress across our key growth initiatives during the quarter. The Fold Credit Card continues to generate significant consumer interest, with our waitlist now exceeding 75,000 people as we work toward our planned launch later this year. Our Bitcoin Gift Card successfully launched in the quarter and continues to gain traction. The card is now available through prominent online partners such as giftcards.com, with an eventual goal of being ubiquitous across the entire US retail footprint, including brick and mortar retail locations. With a broad market presence, we believe our card will capture a material portion of the billions of dollars Americans spend annually on gift cards and become a substantial new avenue for bitcoin ownership. In our Custody and Trading business, we launched Bitcoin Sends this quarter which allows users to send and receive bitcoin directly with any wallet address. We are also assessing many new opportunities that are natural extensions to our existing services."

Reeves concluded, "Our Bitcoin Investment Treasury currently stands at nearly 1,500 BTC, representing nearly $180 million in value as of August 12, 2025. Our treasury strategy reached a significant milestone in the second quarter with the successful establishment of a $250 million equity purchase facility. This facility allows Fold to continue to expand our Bitcoin holdings, reinforces our commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset, and allows Fold to be opportunistic in building our Bitcoin position while maintaining operational flexibility. At Fold, we remain steadfast believers in Bitcoin and view a robust treasury strategy as fundamental to creating shareholder value. As we progress through 2025, we plan to leverage this enhanced financial capacity to strengthen our Bitcoin holdings while continuing to execute on our growth initiatives."

Strategic & Business Updates:

Fold Credit Card (announced in February 2025) Over 75,000 applicants on the waitlist 2% unlimited rewards card Expected in late 2025

Fold Bitcoin Gift Card (announced May 2025) New distribution channel for bitcoin financial services Available through foldapp.com and select retailers today Plans for broad distribution through an expansive sales network across the US Mass market customer acquisition strategy

Custody and Trading Expansion Launched Bitcoin Sends this quarter Opening exchange to an expanded user base Expanding coverage to users in additional states Enhanced funding options and larger order acceptance including wires

New Opportunities Evaluating several new opportunities in the broader personal finance space

Bitcoin Investment Treasury Currently hold 1,492 Bitcoin with a value of $160 million as of June 30, 2025



Earnings Call and Webcast Information:

Fold will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Call Links:

Live Webcast: Link

Dial-in Registration Link: Link

A replay of the call will be archived at https://investor.foldapp.com

Footnotes

1 In June 2025, the Company entered into an agreement for a $250 million equity purchase facility (“Facility”). Pursuant to the Facility, the Company, in its sole discretion, has the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell up to $250 million in newly issued shares of the Company’s Common Stock, subject to certain conditions. The Company expects that any proceeds received by it from the Facility will be used for, without limitation, purchasing additional bitcoin for the Company’s corporate treasury, working capital and general corporate purposes.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjust EBITDA Per Share are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) (a “Non-GAAP Financial Measure”). Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Fold:

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded Bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use Bitcoin. With 1,492 BTC in its bitcoin investment treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating Bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Card, Fold Credit Card, and Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the Bitcoin-powered future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the anticipated benefits of the business combination. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “predict,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include the potential benefits of the new ELOC, Fold’s treasury strategy and the potential success of Fold’s market, product and growth strategies. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) the effect of the consummation of the business combination on Fold’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iv) the ability to implement business plans and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (v) the risk of downturns, new entrants and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fold operates; (vi) the ability of Fold to gain full access to the ELOC, which is dependent on Fold’s ability to obtain stockholder approval and to satisfy the other conditions provided in the ELOC and which can be limited because the investor in the ELOC can refuse to invest to the extent the investment would result in the investor holding more than 9.99% of our shares of common stock; and (vii) those factors discussed in Fold’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,609,719 $ 18,330,359 Accounts receivable, net 697,560 451,455 Inventories 330,302 262,813 Digital assets - rewards treasury 9,369,298 8,569,651 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,644,514 687,100 Total current assets 20,651,394 28,301,378 Digital assets - investment treasury 159,861,386 93,568,700 Capitalized software development costs, net 1,236,977 1,000,065 Deferred transaction costs - 2,784,893 Other Non-current Assets 353,250 - Total assets $ 182,103,006 $ 125,655,036 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,308,838 $ 1,113,552 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,922,347 71,858 December 2024 convertible note, net - 11,752,905.00 Customer rewards liability 9,369,298 8,569,651 Deferred revenue 290,517 387,776 Total current liabilities 12,891,000 21,895,742 Deferred revenue, long-term 451,793 487,690 June 2025 convertible note, net 21,818,603 - March 2025 convertible note - related party 58,123,251 - Simple Agreements for Future Equity (“SAFEs”) - 171,080,533 Other Non-current Liabilities 293,114 - Total liabilities 93,577,761 193,463,965 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 10,204,880 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 - 1,020 Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 47,066,769 shares issued and 46,571,343 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 5,836,882 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 4,658 584 Additional paid-in-capital 225,322,741 33,537,989 Accumulated deficit (136,802,154 ) (101,348,522 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 88,525,245 (67,808,929 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 182,103,006 $ 125,655,036





Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 8,175,926 $ 5,138,624 $ 15,263,763 $ 10,069,835 Operating expenses Banking and payment costs 7,682,621 4,817,736 14,441,545 9,444,484 Custody and trading costs 142,811 28,498 188,596 49,786 Compensation and benefits 3,676,657 849,280 10,134,597 1,606,645 Marketing expenses 620,923 38,335 1,020,721 80,802 Professional fees 1,270,345 238,862 3,058,850 275,530 Amortization expense 106,837 62,392 197,908 119,745 (Gain) loss on customer rewards liability 2,071,505 (1,004,851 ) 970,648 2,418,194 (Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury (2,334,677 ) 950,744 (1,324,091 ) (2,541,145 ) Other selling, general and administrative expenses 1,264,422 346,608 2,400,876 659,502 Total operating expenses 14,501,444 6,327,604 31,089,650 12,113,543 Operating loss (6,325,518 ) (1,188,980 ) (15,825,887 ) (2,043,708 ) Other income (expense) Gain (loss) on digital assets - investment treasury 36,582,224 (1,106,080 ) 20,965,072 (1,106,080 ) Change in fair value of SAFEs - (36,940 ) (6,503,113 ) (132,004 ) Change in fair value of convertible note (5,309,608 ) - (11,843,751 ) - Convertible note issuance costs and fees - - (9,569,109 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt (9,612,199 ) - (9,612,199 ) - Interest expense (1,974,849 ) - (3,246,487 ) - Other income 66,398 12,312 186,701 25,167 Other income (expense), net 19,751,966 (1,130,708 ) (19,622,886 ) (1,212,917 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 13,426,448 (2,319,688 ) (35,448,773 ) (3,256,625 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 881 (241 ) 4,859 7,868 Net income (loss) $ 13,425,567 $ (2,319,447 ) $ (35,453,632 ) $ (3,264,493 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 13,425,567 $ (2,319,447 ) $ (35,453,632 ) $ (3,264,493 ) Diluted $ 13,425,567 $ (2,319,447 ) $ (35,453,632 ) $ (3,264,493 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.29 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (0.56 ) Diluted $ 0.28 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 46,503,358 5,836,882 36,062,784 5,836,882 Diluted 47,561,116 5,836,882 36,062,784 5,836,882





Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (35,453,632 ) $ (3,264,493 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization expense 197,908 119,745 Gain on digital assets - rewards treasury (1,324,091 ) (2,541,145 ) (Gain) loss on digital assets - investment treasury (20,965,072 ) 1,106,080 Loss on customer rewards liability 970,648 2,418,194 Change in fair value of convertible note 11,843,751 - Convertible note issuance costs and fees 9,569,109 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,612,199 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 112,187 - Amortization of debt discount and premium 953,404 - Change in fair value of SAFEs 6,503,113 132,004 Share-based compensation expense 6,895,480 - Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in: Accounts receivable, net (246,105 ) (72,989 ) Inventories (67,489 ) (58,066 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (603,031 ) 66,619 Accounts payable 195,286 191,640 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,376,866 (4,167 ) Customer reward liability 1,318,429 933,352 Deferred revenue (133,156 ) (240,558 ) Other Non-current Liabilities 293,114 - Net cash used in operating activities (8,951,082 ) (1,213,784 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of digital assets (2,374,030 ) (821,743 ) Proceeds from sales of digital assets - - Payments for capitalized software development costs (434,820 ) (304,516 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,808,850 ) (1,126,259 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from recapitalization 804,625 - Payments of deferred IPO costs (652,013 ) - Proceeds received from SAFE financings - 3,000,000 Payment of debt issuance costs (113,320 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 39,292 3,000,000 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,720,640 ) 659,957 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,330,359 1,491,544 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,609,719 $ 2,151,501 Non-cash investing and financing activities Proceeds from SAFE financings received in digital assets $ - $ 50,000,000 Non-cash payment of interest with common stock 646,667 - Distributions of digital assets to fulfill customer reward redemptions 1,489,430 2,096,889 Distributions of digital assets to satisfy other current obligations 46,955 - Recapitalization 173,019,904 - Proceeds from convertible debt received in digital assets - related party 43,965,525 - Change in fair value of Series C Warrants included in loss on extinguishment 498,771 - Distributions of digital assets for prepaid interest - related party 2,313,975 -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, and (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool when assessing our operating performance, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 13,425,567 $ (2,319,447 ) $ (35,453,632 ) $ (3,264,493 ) Add: Interest expense 1,974,849 - 3,246,487 - Income tax expense (benefit) 881 (241 ) 4,859 7,868 Amortization expense 106,837 62,392 197,908 119,745 Share-based compensation expense 1,725,205 6,895,480 - (Gain) loss on customer rewards liability 2,071,505 (1,004,851 ) 970,648 2,418,194 (Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury (2,334,677 ) 950,744 (1,324,091 ) (2,541,145 ) Gain (loss) on digital assets - investment treasury (36,582,224 ) 1,106,080 (20,965,072 ) 1,106,080 Change in fair value of SAFEs - 36,940 6,503,113 132,004 Change in fair value of convertible note 5,309,608 - 11,843,751 - Convertible note issuance costs and fees - - 9,569,109 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,612,199 - 9,612,199 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,690,250 ) $ (1,168,383 ) $ (8,899,241 ) $ (2,021,747 )





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ (4,690,250 ) $ (1,168,383 ) $ (8,899,241 ) $ (2,021,747 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 46,503,358 5,836,882 36,062,784 5,836,882 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.35 )

