DoubleDown Interactive Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company is reporting its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). As such, the financial results for the second quarter of 2025, as well as the comparable period for 2024, reflect IFRS. The Company previously reported its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”).

Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 Summary:

Revenue was $84.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $88.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue from the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games was $69.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 14% decline from the second quarter of 2024. Revenue from SuprNation, the Company’s iGaming subsidiary, increased 96% year over year to $15.5 million, primarily as a result of the Company’s increased focus on new player acquisition.

Operating expenses were $52.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $51.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased operating expenses related to SuprNation, partially offset by lower cost of revenue and lower research and development expenses.

Profit for the interim period (excluding non-controlling interest) was $21.8 million, or earnings per fully diluted common share of $8.82 ($0.44 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)), in the second quarter of 2025, compared to profit for the interim period (excluding non-controlling interest) of $33.1 million, or earnings per fully diluted common share of $13.35 ($0.67 per ADS), in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenue, increased unrealized loss on foreign currency and higher general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development expenses. Each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $37.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.5% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 42.5% in the second quarter of 2024.

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (“ARPDAU”) for the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games remained the same at $1.33 in the second quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2024, and increased slightly from $1.29 in the first quarter of 2025.

Average monthly revenue per payer for the social casino/free-to-play games decreased to $286 in the second quarter of 2025 from $288 in the second quarter of 2024 and increased from $276 in the first quarter of 2025.

Net cash flows from operating activities fell to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by an increase in income taxes paid in the second quarter of 2025.



“The ongoing successful execution on our strategic operating priorities, focused on driving a high conversion of revenue to cash flow, resulted in strong second quarter results as we generated $19.7 million in cash flow from operations during the period,” said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown. “We continue to drive strong monetization metrics for our flagship casino game, DoubleDown Casino, somewhat offsetting the expected year-over-year social casino revenue decline given the exceptional performance in the comparable prior-year period.

“This quarter, our SuprNation iGaming business generated record revenue of $15.5 million, up 96% from Q2 2024, reflecting the success of our strategies to prudently scale investments to acquire new players for our iGaming sector which we first entered in October 2023.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, which allows DoubleDown to make flexible strategic investment decisions to achieve growth through our in-house development efforts and/or through potential M&A opportunities that could create new value for our shareholders. We ended the second quarter with an aggregate net cash position of approximately $444 million, or approximately $8.96 per ADS. We believe our recently closed acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH marks a significant step toward increasing our competitiveness in the growing German social casino market. We intend to unlock valuable synergies from this transaction by leveraging our combined operational expertise and enhanced scale, again with the goal of enhancing shareholder value.”

Summary Operating Results for DoubleDown Interactive (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue ($ MM) $ 84.8 $ 88.2 $ 168.3 $ 176.4 Total operating expenses ($ MM) (52.4 ) (51.9 ) (106.3 ) (108.9 ) Profit for the interim period (excluding non-controlling interest) ($ MM) $ 21.8 $ 33.1 $ 45.7 $ 63.4 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) $ 33.5 $ 37.5 $ 64.3 $ 70.3 Profit margin 25.8 % 37.6 % 27.2 % 36.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.5 % 42.5 % 38.2 % 39.8 % Non-financial performance metrics(1) Average MAUs (000s) 1,163 1,389 1,200 1,433 Average DAUs (000s) 578 664 593 681 ARPDAU $ 1.33 $ 1.33 $ 1.31 $ 1.29 Average monthly revenue per payer $ 286 $ 288 $ 281 $ 285 Payer conversion 7.0 % 6.7 % 6.5 % 6.5 %

(1) Social casino/free-to-play games only.





Conference Call

DoubleDown will hold a conference call today (August 12, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the call, please use the following link: DoubleDown Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available with the following link: DoubleDown Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com. For those not planning to ask a question on the conference call, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. A replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. DoubleDown recently expanded its social casino platform with the acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH, a developer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The Company’s subsidiary, SuprNation, also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about future events and expectations for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance, and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we believe the following non-IFRS financial measure is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We present “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“Adjusted EBITDA”) because we believe it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA may have a material impact on our financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA is presented as supplemental disclosure and should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS, and should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements furnished in our report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC.

In our reconciliation from our reported IFRS “profit before income tax” to our Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate the impact of the following four line items: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) finance income; (iii) finance cost; and (iv) other (income) expense. The below table sets forth the full reconciliation of our non-IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Profit for the interim period $ 21.9 $ 33.2 $ 45.8 $ 63.5 Income tax expense 8.7 9.3 17.6 17.3 Profit before income tax 30.6 42.5 63.4 80.9 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 1.2 1.3 2.3 2.9 Finance income (3.7 ) (7.0 ) (8.3 ) (15.0 ) Finance cost 5.5 0.8 7.0 1.6 Other (income) expense, net (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.5 $ 37.5 $ 64.3 $ 70.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.5 % 42.5 % 38.2 % 39.8 %

The key differences between reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin under IFRS and under GAAP arise from the treatment of certain adjustments, particularly in the areas of depreciation and amortization, finance income, and finance cost per the respective accounting standards. For reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin under IFRS, depreciation related to right-of-use assets is included within the depreciation and amortization, and as such, is added back to Adjusted EBITDA in the reconciliation. In contrast, for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin under GAAP, depreciation related to right-of-use assets is classified under general and administrative expenses, and thus, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in the reconciliation. The designation of finance income and finance cost in reconciliation under IFRS reflects a change in the classification of non-operating (income) expense in reconciliation under GAAP. Specifically, the non-operating (income) expense accounts under GAAP have been renamed to finance income and finance cost under IFRS.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 377,419 $ 334,850 Short-term investments 103,759 80,000 Accounts receivable, net 30,304 30,778 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,840 7,614 Total current assets $ 520,322 $ 453,242 Property and equipment, net 931 1,025 Right-of-use assets, net 3,946 4,308 Intangible assets, net 47,568 47,666 Goodwill 397,689 395,804 Deferred tax asset — 3,373 Other non-current assets 728 746 Total non-current assets $ 450,862 $ 452,922 Total assets $ 971,184 $ 906,164 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,506 $ 14,990 Current lease liabilities 1,024 1,162 Income taxes payable 832 1,512 Contract liabilities 1,599 1,754 Current portion of borrowings with related party 36,862 — Other current liabilities 3,877 3,966 Total current liabilities $ 66,700 $ 23,384 Long-term borrowings with related party — 34,014 Non-current lease liabilities 3,316 3,510 Deferred tax liabilities 2,827 — Other non-current liabilities 3,294 3,223 Total non-current liabilities $ 9,437 $ 40,747 Total liabilities $ 76,137 $ 64,131 Equity Share capital 21,198 21,198 Share premium 359,280 359,280 Accumulated comprehensive loss (3,460 ) (10,688 ) Retained earnings 517,813 472,125 Equity attributable to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. $ 894,831 $ 841,915 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 216 118 Total equity $ 895,047 $ 842,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 971,184 $ 906,164





DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 84,813 $ 88,236 $ 168,305 $ 176,379 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (23,687 ) (26,859 ) (47,812 ) (54,278 ) Sales and marketing (13,087 ) (11,574 ) (27,225 ) (26,634 ) Research and development (3,195 ) (3,973 ) (5,687 ) (8,145 ) General and administrative (12,530 ) (9,654 ) (25,627 ) (19,966 ) Other income 145 227 185 253 Other expense (45 ) (45 ) (94 ) (95 ) Total operating expenses $ (52,399 ) $ (51,878 ) $ (106,260 ) $ (108,865 ) Operating profit $ 32,414 $ 36,358 $ 62,045 $ 67,514 Finance income 3,734 7,001 8,346 14,965 Finance cost (5,528 ) (841 ) (6,993 ) (1,588 ) Profit before income tax $ 30,620 $ 42,518 $ 63,398 $ 80,891 Income tax expense (8,746 ) (9,346 ) (17,612 ) (17,343 ) Profit for the interim period $ 21,874 $ 33,172 $ 45,786 $ 63,548 Other comprehensive income (loss): Pension adjustments, net of tax 35 65 100 201 Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation 5,658 (2,606 ) 7,128 (5,684 ) Total comprehensive income for the interim period $ 27,567 $ 30,631 $ 53,014 $ 58,065 Profit attributable to: DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. 21,842 33,083 45,688 63,407 Non-controlling interests 32 89 98 141 Total comprehensive income attributable to: DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. 27,535 30,542 52,916 57,986 Non-controlling interests 32 89 98 79 Earnings per share: Basic $ 8.82 $ 13.35 $ 18.44 $ 25.59 Diluted $ 8.82 $ 13.35 $ 18.44 $ 25.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 Diluted 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672



