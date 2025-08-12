Netcapital Announces Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results - Updated

 | Source: Netcapital Inc. Netcapital Inc.

  • Management to Host Earnings Call on August 13, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the full fiscal year 2025 ended April 30, 2025.

“In 2025, we made an important shift in strategy to focus on building a stronger, more scalable foundation for the future,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “With our broker-dealer license secured, we believe we are well positioned to serve a broader base of issuers and investors and deepen our impact on democratizing access to private markets—our core mission. We remain deeply committed to disciplined execution, product innovation, and long-term value creation.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Reported revenues of $869,460 vs.$4,951,435 in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a decrease in consulting services
  • Operating loss of ($8,321,317) vs. ($3,442,388) for fiscal year 2024
  • Recorded impairment loss of $19.9 million in fiscal year 2025
  • Net loss per share of ($20.39) vs. ($28.83) for fiscal year 2024

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on August 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 310637

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended April 30, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815 
ir@netcapital.com

NETCAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  April 30, 2025  April 30, 2024 
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $289,428  $863,182 
Accounts receivable net  78,649   134,849 
Note receivable  -   20,000 
Other receivables  -   1,200 
Prepaid expenses  31,535   23,304 
Total current assets  399,612   1,042,535 
         
Deposits  6,300   6,300 
Notes receivable - related parties  50,000   202,000 
Purchased technology, net  14,697,529   14,733,005 
Investment in affiliate  -   240,080 
Equity securities  5,748,050   25,333,386 
Total assets $20,901,491  $41,557,306 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,941,108  $793,325 
Accrued expenses  269,971   310,300 
Short-term promissory notes  263,437   - 
Deferred revenue  330   466 
Interest payable  100,797   92,483 
Current portion of SBA loans  1,885,800   1,885,800 
Loan payable - bank  34,324   34,324 
Total current liabilities  5,495,767   3,116,698 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion  500,000   500,000 
Total liabilities  5,995,767   3,616,698 
         
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,192,226 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding  2,192   327 
Shares to be issued  200,000   122,124 
Capital in excess of par value  42,525,294   37,338,594 
Retained earnings  (27,821,762)  479,563 
Total stockholders’ equity  14,905,724   37,940,608 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $20,901,491  $41,557,306 


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Year Ended  Year Ended 
  April 30, 2025  April 30, 2024 
       
Revenues $869,460  $4,951,435 
Costs of services  40,344   108,060 
Gross profit  829,116   4,843,375 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Consulting expense  314,947   610,209 
Marketing  37,699   333,771 
Rent  79,568   76,117 
Payroll and payroll related expenses  3,502,166   3,838,640 
General and administrative costs  5,216,053   3,427,026 
Total costs and expenses  9,150,433   8,285,763 
Operating loss  (8,321,317)  (3,442,388)
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense  (41,289)  (45,990)
Amortization of intangible assets  (35,476)  (93,862)
Impairment expense  (19,915,556)  (1,048,430)
Other income  1,200   1,200 
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities  18,050   (2,696,135)
Accretion on short-term notes  (6,937)  - 
Total other income (expense)  (19,980,008)  (3,883,217)
Net loss before taxes  (28,301,325)  (7,325,605)
Income tax expense (benefit)  -   (2,339,288)
Net loss $(28,301,325) $(4,986,317)
         
Basic loss per share $(20.39) $(28.83)
Diluted loss per share $(20.39) $(28.83)
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  1,387,666   172,937 
Diluted  1,387,666   172,937 

