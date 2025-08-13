Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 13 August 2025 at 9:15 am EEST
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Clausen)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christian Clausen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 118234/6/7
Transaction date: 2025-08-07
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 9.8015 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.8015 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
