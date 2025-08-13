AB Akola Group will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 12 months of financial year 2024/2025

AB Akola Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Akola Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar for the 12 months results of the financial year 2024/2025, scheduled on August 21st, 2025 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions.

We encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until August 20th, 2025 to simona.backiene@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n8BM5SCVQZS2RUcRhyWDMw

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.