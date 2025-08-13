Streetleaf Adds Two New Account Managers

Tampa, Florida, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that Brandy Potter and Kristen Proud have joined the company as Account Managers. In these roles, both will oversee accounts in key US territories.

“As Streetleaf continues to scale across the country, the strength of our team is critical for the success of our company and our customers,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “Brandy and Kristn bring deep industry expertise and a proven ability to build lasting client relationships. Their leadership will help us better serve our partners and accelerate the transition to sustainable infrastructure in communities nationwide.”

Brandy Potter comes to Streetleaf with decades of experience in the builders space. For the past ten years of her career, Brandy was the Builder Account Manager at C&B Electric Inc., where she honed her skills in managing complex construction projects and driving sales initiatives that cater directly to the needs of production builders. Prior to joining C&B, she was a builder relations leader at Arrowhead Stairs & Trim, and a builder liaison at David Weekly Homes.

"I believe the right partnerships can transform projects, and Streetleaf's commitment to excellence aligns with my vision for what's possible in this industry,” said Potter. “At Streetleaf, I look forward to leveraging my relationships and understanding of builders' needs to help our clients achieve their goals."





Kristen Proud comes to Streetleaf with a background in residential new construction account management. She was an account manager at Strada Services, and then before that at One Stop Cooling & Heating. Kristen specializes in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing scopes of work. Adept at managing high-volume projects, she takes an invested focus on client-centric approaches, industry knowledge, and ability to navigate complex construction environments.

"Exceptional customer support is what sets great companies apart, and I believe that to be true for Streetleaf and our clients,” said Proud. “My focus has always been on being there for clients every step of the way—answering questions, solving problems, and ensuring they feel confident in their projects. At Streetleaf, I'm excited to continue that client-first approach while leveraging my expertise to deliver outstanding results.”

More than 10,500 Streetleaf streetlights have been installed in more than 200 projects across the U.S. Streetleaf lights deliver utility-grade performance and are designed and managed to stay on 365 days a year, even when the power goes out. Streetleaf provides 24/7 monitoring and maintenance. They are DarkSky compliant and provide dimming options combined with a motion sensor for reducing light pollution without reducing safety.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 10,500 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and we're rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. With high-quality and dependable hardware, software, and service, Streetleaf partners with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. The company is carbon-neutral certified and has prevented more than 4.2 million pounds of CO2 emissions from being added to the atmosphere. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com .

