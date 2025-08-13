Goranson Bain Ausley Named #1 Family Law Firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth for Third Consecutive Year

Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to announce that the firm has once again been recognized as the #1 Family Law Firm in both Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth in Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2025 survey. This marks the third consecutive year the firm has earned the top ranking in both markets, solidifying its position as a leader in family law across Texas.

This achievement has also secured Goranson Bain Ausley’s place in the Texas Lawyer Hall of Fame for the third year in a row—an honor reserved for firms that have consistently ranked at the top in their category.

“Being ranked the best family law firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth by Texas Lawyer for three years in a row is an extraordinary honor,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. “It reflects the trust our clients place in us, the skill of our attorneys, and our commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes in every case.”

For more than 45 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has provided clients with a constructive, strategic, and principled approach to family law. The firm’s lawyers are known for helping clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the best possible results—whether through collaborative resolution or complex litigation.

Highlights of Goranson Bain Ausley’s credentials include:

45 lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers 2025, including 36 Best Lawyers in America and 9 Ones to Watch

32 attorneys Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

16 Fellows of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

About Best Of Texas Lawyer

Best Of is an annual reader’s choice survey that highlights the top legal service providers and law firms across multiple categories. Legal professionals and firm administrators vote for the organizations they believe deliver the highest quality, value, and service in the Texas legal market.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is one of the most prominent family law firms in Texas, with offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. The firm is known for its constructive, strategic approach to family law, providing clarity, confidence, and forward-thinking solutions for clients facing divorce, custody, and complex family matters. GBA’s attorney roster includes Texas’s largest team of Board-Certified family law attorneys and paralegals, committed to excellence in service and outcomes.

For more information, visit gbafamilylaw.comhttp://gbafamilylaw.com/.