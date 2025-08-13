ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

13 August 2025

Intention to utilise an over allotment facility

On 6 November 2024, ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) launched offers for subscription (the “Offer”) to raise up to £40 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Companies, with each of the Companies raising up to £15 million, together with an over allotment facility of up to a further £5 million for each Company. Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary (the “Prospectus")), which was published by the Companies on 6 November 2024.

As set out in the Prospectus, the directors of the Companies have the ability (at their discretion) to utilise the over allotment facility and increase the number of New Ordinary Shares available for subscription under the Offer in order to raise up to £20 million in each of the Companies. Accordingly, the directors of both Companies are pleased to announce that they intend to utilise the over allotment facility, in order to ensure capacity for those wishing to invest in the Companies.

Further to the announcement on 22 April 2025, the Offer was extended until 30 September 2025, or if earlier as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed. The directors of each of the Companies may decide to extend the Offer in respect of their Company at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 5 November 2025.

To obtain a hard copy of the Securities Note private investors and Financial Advisers should call the investment manager, Beringea LLP, on 020 7845 7820. A downloadable version of the Securities Note (and the entire Prospectus) is also available from www.provenvcts.co.uk. A copy of the Prospectus is also available, free of charge, from the registered office of the Companies:

Beringea LLP

Charter House

55 Drury Lane

London WC2B 5SQ

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820