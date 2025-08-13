RentRedi Makes 2025 Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. announced yesterday that RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software for smart real estate investors, made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

This marks RentRedi’s second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, after debuting at No. 180 in 2024. This year, RentRedi ranked No. 71 nationally among software companies and No. 58 in the state of New York, further cementing its role as a leader in the proptech space.

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a powerful validation of what we’re building at RentRedi,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “It reflects the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our team, and the real impact our platform has on landlords, investors, and tenants every day. We’re proud to be recognized alongside so many other innovative companies, and we’ll continue to focus on creating solutions that help our customers work smarter and succeed.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Innovation That Drives Real Growth

Over the past year, RentRedi has introduced several high-impact features and key partnerships that contributed to its exponential growth:

Introduced Accelerated Payments through Stripe Connect and Stripe Checkout, enabling 2-day funding and same-day ACH settlements for rent payments for faster deposits

Expanded payment flexibility for tenants, including support for ACH, credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even cash via Chime, helping landlords improve on-time rent collection and maintain consistent cash flow

for tenants, including support for ACH, credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even cash via Chime, helping landlords improve on-time rent collection and maintain consistent cash flow Launched a Custom Website Builder , allowing landlords to easily create branded listing pages and market their properties more effectively

, allowing landlords to easily create branded listing pages and market their properties more effectively Rolled out Chat 2.0, enhancing landlord-tenant communication with upgraded in-app messaging

Debuted The Rental Pro, a proprietary investor newsletter offering exclusive market intelligence, tips, and strategies

Strengthened landlord tools and visibility through key partnerships with: NAR Commercial, BiggerPockets Pro, Steadily, Lessen, and Thumbtack

RentRedi also stands out for its commitment to measurable outcomes. Platform data proves that RentRedi tools drive real financial impact :

99% on-time rent payments when tenants use Autopay (compared to 88% without)

90% on-time rent payments from tenants who underwent screening (vs. 83% without)

A 13% increase in on-time payments when landlords activate RentRedi Credit Boost, a feature that helps renters establish and improve their credit scores

Even renters with “poor” to “fair” credit scores (300–669) achieved 93% on-time rent payment rates when using credit-boosting features

Powering a Better Rental Experience for Landlords and Tenants

RentRedi is more than just property management software. It’s a modern, all-in-one solution that helps landlords save time, reduce risk, and grow revenue, while also improving the experience for tenants. The app allows renters to pay rent, request maintenance, communicate with landlords, build credit, and even purchase renters insurance from one centralized platform.

“Our customers are intelligent, ambitious, and always looking for ways to work smarter,” said Barone. “Our platform is designed to support that mindset, helping landlords run better businesses, make better decisions, and ultimately build better lives.”

By streamlining operations and increasing transparency, RentRedi has helped tens of thousands of landlords gain more control over their businesses and hundreds of thousands of tenants access a better, more reliable rental experience.

Earlier this year, RentRedi was also named to HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 list, which celebrates the most innovative technology companies in housing, while Inman News recognized CEO Ryan Barone as a Future Leader in Real Estate. These honors underscore how Barone’s vision and RentRedi’s user-driven, data-informed approach are setting new standards for what’s possible in rental housing.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers the most complete award-winning property management platform that helps people rent smarter by automating and streamlining processes. Investors can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi’s all-in-one web and mobile app for rent collection, market listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.