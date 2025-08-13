Guardian Capital Announces Fund Merger

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the “Manager”) today announced that Guardian Canadian Growth Equity Fund (the “Merging Fund”) will be merged into Guardian Canadian Equity Fund (the “Continuing Fund” and together with the Merging Fund, the “Funds”). The merger (the “Merger”) is part of the Manager’s ongoing initiative to streamline and modernize its fund lineup

The Merger does not require regulatory or securityholder approval, as it meets the applicable requirements under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds for permitted mergers. It is anticipated that the Merger will be implemented on or about December 12, 2025 (the “Effective Date”). All costs and expenses associated with the Merger will be borne by the Manager.

For the Merger, the Merging Fund will transfer all of its net assets to the Continuing Fund in return for Series I securities of the Continuing Fund having an aggregate net asset value equal to the value of the assets transferred to the Continuing Fund. Immediately thereafter, the Merging Fund will cause all of its securities to be redeemed in exchange for Series I securities of the Continuing Fund. This will result in each securityholder of the Merging Fund receiving Series I securities of the Continuing Fund having a value equal to that of the Series I securities of the Merging Fund that were held by such securityholder prior to the merger. The Merging Fund will then be wound up as soon as possible following the Merger.

The Independent Review Committee of the Merging Fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed Merger and has approved the Merger after determining that the Merger, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Merging Fund.

Securityholders may redeem their holdings of the Merging Fund until market close on the day prior to the Effective Date. More particulars regarding the Merger will be set out in the written notice being sent to securityholders of the Merging Fund.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of June 30, 2025, Guardian had C$164.1 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

