Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results on Aug. 27, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the market on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Aug. 27, 2025. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Aug. 27, 2025, on the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Sept. 3, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3326088.

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity, and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT, and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security, and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

