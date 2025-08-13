Big Attitude Meets Mischief with L.O.L. Surprise!™ and Illumination’s Minions Collab

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!™, the brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA) synonymous with surprise and outrageous, unboxing fun, today announced the drop of an all-new line of L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Minions Tots, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to expanding its collection of licensed partnerships embedded in pop culture. This licensed collection, made in collaboration with Illumination and Universal Products & Experiences, invites fans to unbox six new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Minions Tots, each sporting fashions and accessories inspired by iconic looks from the popular Illumination’s Minions films.

The assortment introduces six new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Minions Tots, each designed to match a fan-favorite Minion aesthetic, including Fashion Minionista, wearing the classic Minion outfit of goggles and overalls; Aloha Q.T., with a grass skirt and lei; Savvy B.B., the purple Minion with big purple hair and black overalls; Royal Q.T., with a crown and red mantle; Sporty Grrrl, wearing a sporty headband and tracksuit; and even Agnes B.B., with a unicorn headband. Agnes B.B. is an ultra-rare chase character that is a special find among the line, making this a great find for collectors. The new, unique ball packaging is crafted to mirror the Minions’ distinctive appearance, complete with their signature goggles.

“This collaboration is pure fun – L.O.L. Surprise! and Minions were made for each other," said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer of MGA Entertainment. "We’re excited to partner with Illumination and Universal Products & Experiences to infuse the laugh-out-loud mischief of the Minions into the ultimate unboxing thrill of L.O.L. Surprise! This collection is packed with personality, surprises, and the kind of over-the-top creativity that fans of both franchises are going to go wild for.”

“Illumination’s Minions are beloved for their sweet and subversive nature, making them a perfect match for the playful world of L.O.L. Surprise!,” said Rafa Macias, Global CPG Commercial Officer, Universal Products & Experiences. “This new collection captures the heart and humor of the Minions in a must-have collectible, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the fun of discovering and collecting them all.”

L.O.L. Surprise! is a brand focused on innovation and creativity to bring outrageous fun to households globally. As the only collectible doll brand that delivers the thrill of discovery through multiple layers of surprise, L.O.L. Surprise! ignites excitement at every turn. From unboxing to imaginative play, its full system of play empowers kids to unwrap magic, spark storytelling, and express themselves in bold, surprising ways.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Minions Tots assortment is available on MGA Shop and Target, Amazon, and Walmart in the U.S. and at major retailers globally. The MSRP for the collection is $12.99. To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit the official website lolsurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , Facebook and YouTube .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, Slime Life™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Illumination’s Despicable Me & Minions

More than ten years after their creation, Gru, the world’s greatest supervillain, and the Minions are among the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination’s Despicable Me and Minions into the most successful animated film franchise in history, earning more than $5.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

The franchise includes Minions, one of the top five highest-grossing animated films of all time and the most profitable film in Universal’s history, as well as the Academy Award®- nominated Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, which made more than $1 billion at the global box office. In 2022, Minions: The Rise of Gru, shattered box office records with the highest grossing July 4th opening weekend in U.S. history and became the #1 film internationally and worldwide. Despicable Me 4, released in July 2024, opened at #1 in North America, giving the franchise the greatest number of #1 one opening weekends for an animated franchise ever. Illumination’s Minions 3 arrives in theaters worldwide July 1, 2026.

Gru is one of the few protagonists who is also an antagonist, whose sweet and subversive qualities make him relatable to all audiences. Bright yellow, instantly unforgettable, speaking a language that no one knows but that everyone can understand, the Minions— including Kevin, Bob, Stuart and Otto —have become icons of self-expression in pop culture on every continent of the globe.

Beneath the over-the-top antics and seemingly misguided intentions of the Minions, the franchise explores themes of loyalty, friendship and an unspoken narrative about the families we choose and devote ourselves to defending. The franchise reflects the idea that whoever you are, or whatever your dreams, you can find your tribe and become a family, no matter how unconventional.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

