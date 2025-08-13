Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 47 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
13 August 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 August 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,016,500
|577,817,896
|6 August 2025
|18,000
|280.27
|5,044,860
|7 August 2025
|13,000
|290.02
|3,770,260
|8 August 2025
|14,000
|293.20
|4,104,800
|11 August 2025
|14,000
|290.98
|4,073,720
|12 August 2025
|16,000
|287.62
|4,601,920
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|2,091,500
|599,413,456
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,538,356 B shares corresponding to 1.20 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 August 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments