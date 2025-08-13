Cut Flowers Industry Eyes $60.5 Valuation by 2030: Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Strategies Shaping Market Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers Market by Type (Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies & Gerbera), Cultivation Method (Conventional, Organic), Usage, Distribution Channel, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cut Flowers Market grew from USD 40.03 billion in 2024 to USD 42.53 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.13%, reaching USD 60.52 billion by 2030.

The cut flowers market is rapidly evolving as supply chains, consumer preferences, and technological innovations reshape the commercial floriculture landscape. As executives seek resilient growth strategies, understanding the market's critical dynamics will be central to informed decision-making in this sector.

Scope & Segmentation

Type: Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies & Gerbera, Gladiolus, Hydrangeas, Lilium & Lilies, Lisianthus, Orchids, Peonies, Rose, Tulip

Conventional, Organic Usage: Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers, Fresh Cut Flowers

Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers, Fresh Cut Flowers Distribution Channel: Florists & Flower Boutiques, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retail, Wholesale Flower Markets

Florists & Flower Boutiques, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retail, Wholesale Flower Markets Application: Commercial, Personal

Commercial, Personal Regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan) Technologies & Innovations: Greenhouse technology, breeding techniques, supply chain optimization, digital cataloging, direct-to-consumer subscription, cold chain management, traceability solutions, remote sensing, data analytics

Technologies & Innovations: Greenhouse technology, breeding techniques, supply chain optimization, digital cataloging, direct-to-consumer subscription, cold chain management, traceability solutions, remote sensing, data analytics

Key Takeaways

Consumer demand for sustainable and ethically sourced flowers is driving a shift towards organic cultivation and transparent practices, prompting producers to reevaluate traditional operations.

Technology adoption, including digital ordering and supply chain automation, is improving operational efficiency and customer engagement, especially as e-commerce and direct delivery models expand.

Regional market differences, such as high-value specialty production in North America, advanced greenhouse infrastructure in Europe, and rising middle-class demand in Asia-Pacific, require tailored distribution and marketing strategies for effective market entry and growth.

New product development, leveraging advanced breeding techniques and genetic research, is enabling growers to respond quickly to shifting consumer tastes and evolving climate realities.

Cold chain integrity and enhanced packaging are increasingly important as longer-distance logistics become more common, ensuring bloom quality and shelf life are preserved for both commercial and personal applications.

Collaborative alliances with logistics, tech vendors, and regional partners offer new routes to value, including shared certification, pooled freight, and community engagement initiatives.

Tariff Impact: Regulatory Disruption and Adaptation

Recent United States tariff changes have reconfigured global supply routes and trade relationships, particularly for exporters dependent on North American demand. Suppliers are diversifying their markets, and logistics operators are investing in regional storage and consolidated shipments to manage cost changes. Domestic producers in Latin America are pursuing contractual partnerships to protect margins, while broader industry alliances lobby for exemptions and phased rollouts. These developments highlight the importance of supply chain agility and scenario-based planning in mitigating future policy shifts.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report synthesizes primary interviews with growers, distributors, florists, and event planners, alongside secondary analysis from trade publications and regulatory filings. Key findings were validated using data triangulation, SWOT analysis, value chain mapping, and expert review panels, ensuring strategic clarity for executive decision-making.

Why This Report Matters

Delivers actionable intelligence on evolving industry drivers, segment opportunities, and emerging risks to support strategic planning.

Enables executives to benchmark competitors, evaluate technology impacts, and prioritize market expansion decisions across global and local contexts.

Equips leaders with forward-looking recommendations to enhance resilience, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement in the face of ongoing industry transformation.

Conclusion

The cut flowers market is shaped by sustainability mandates, digital innovation, and shifting regulatory frameworks. Executives armed with these insights can foster resilience, ensure operational adaptability, and create added value across the floriculture supply chain.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $42.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Increasing consumer demand for locally grown cut flowers through direct-to-consumer channels

5.2. Adoption of biodegradable and compostable packaging materials to reduce plastic waste

5.3. Integration of blockchain technology for end-to-end traceability in cut flower supply chains

5.4. Rapid growth of subscription-based flower delivery services catering to personalized gifting

5.5. Investment in vertical farming systems to enable year-round production of premium blooms

5.6. Shift towards rare and exotic flower varieties driven by social media influencer exposure

5.7. Innovation in cold chain logistics to extend vase life and reduce post-harvest losses

5.8. Rising preference for farm-to-table floral arrangements supporting regional growers and sustainability

5.9. Use of AI and data analytics to optimize breeding for disease resistance and extended vase life

5.10. Increasing corporate adoption of floral wellness programs for employee mental health benefits



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Cut Flowers Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Carnation

8.3. Chrysanthemum

8.4. Daisies & Gerbera

8.5. Gladiolus

8.6. Hydrangeas

8.7. Lilium & Lilies

8.8. Lisianthus

8.9. Orchids

8.10. Peonies

8.11. Rose

8.12. Tulip



9. Cut Flowers Market, by Cultivation Method

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Conventional

9.3. Organic



10. Cut Flowers Market, by Usage

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers

10.3. Fresh Cut Flowers



11. Cut Flowers Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Florists & Flower Boutiques

11.3. Hypermarket/Supermarket

11.4. Online Retail

11.5. Wholesale Flower Markets



12. Cut Flowers Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Commercial

12.3. Personal



13. Americas Cut Flowers Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Cut Flowers Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Australian Flower Group

16.3.2. Ball Horticultural Company

16.3.3. CamFlor, Inc.

16.3.4. Champali Garden Pvt Ltd.

16.3.5. Continental Flowers

16.3.6. Danziger Group

16.3.7. David Austin Roses

16.3.8. Dummen Orange Group

16.3.9. Elite Flower

16.3.10. Farm Fresh Flowers

16.3.11. Florius Flowers

16.3.12. Flowerflow Pty Ltd. by Vegpro Group

16.3.13. Helix Australia

16.3.14. Holland America Flowers, LLC

16.3.15. Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc.

16.3.16. Karen Roses

16.3.17. Marginpar BV

16.3.18. Mellano & Company

16.3.19. MULTIFLORA GROUP

16.3.20. Primarosa Flowers by Zuri Group Global

16.3.21. RoozenGaarde/Tulips.com

16.3.22. Rosa Flora Limited

16.3.23. Selecta Group B.V.

16.3.24. Sher Holland B.V.

16.3.25. Soex Flora Private Limited

16.3.26. Sunshine Bouquet Company

16.3.27. Syngenta AG

16.3.28. Turkish Flower Group

16.3.29. Van den Berg Roses

16.3.30. Wans Roses

