Cut Flowers Industry Eyes $60.5 Valuation by 2030: Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Strategies Shaping Market Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers Market by Type (Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies & Gerbera), Cultivation Method (Conventional, Organic), Usage, Distribution Channel, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cut Flowers Market grew from USD 40.03 billion in 2024 to USD 42.53 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.13%, reaching USD 60.52 billion by 2030.
The cut flowers market is rapidly evolving as supply chains, consumer preferences, and technological innovations reshape the commercial floriculture landscape. As executives seek resilient growth strategies, understanding the market's critical dynamics will be central to informed decision-making in this sector.
Scope & Segmentation
- Type: Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies & Gerbera, Gladiolus, Hydrangeas, Lilium & Lilies, Lisianthus, Orchids, Peonies, Rose, Tulip
- Cultivation Method: Conventional, Organic
- Usage: Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers, Fresh Cut Flowers
- Distribution Channel: Florists & Flower Boutiques, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retail, Wholesale Flower Markets
- Application: Commercial, Personal
- Regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)
- Technologies & Innovations: Greenhouse technology, breeding techniques, supply chain optimization, digital cataloging, direct-to-consumer subscription, cold chain management, traceability solutions, remote sensing, data analytics
- Major Companies: Australian Flower Group, Ball Horticultural Company, CamFlor, Inc., Champali Garden Pvt Ltd., Continental Flowers, Danziger Group, David Austin Roses, Dummen Orange Group, Elite Flower, Farm Fresh Flowers, Florius Flowers, Flowerflow Pty Ltd. by Vegpro Group, Helix Australia, Holland America Flowers, LLC, Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc., Karen Roses, Marginpar BV, Mellano & Company, MULTIFLORA GROUP, Primarosa Flowers by Zuri Group Global, RoozenGaarde/Tulips.com, Rosa Flora Limited, Selecta Group B.V., Sher Holland B.V., Soex Flora Private Limited, Sunshine Bouquet Company, Syngenta AG, Turkish Flower Group, Van den Berg Roses, Wans Roses
Key Takeaways
- Consumer demand for sustainable and ethically sourced flowers is driving a shift towards organic cultivation and transparent practices, prompting producers to reevaluate traditional operations.
- Technology adoption, including digital ordering and supply chain automation, is improving operational efficiency and customer engagement, especially as e-commerce and direct delivery models expand.
- Regional market differences, such as high-value specialty production in North America, advanced greenhouse infrastructure in Europe, and rising middle-class demand in Asia-Pacific, require tailored distribution and marketing strategies for effective market entry and growth.
- New product development, leveraging advanced breeding techniques and genetic research, is enabling growers to respond quickly to shifting consumer tastes and evolving climate realities.
- Cold chain integrity and enhanced packaging are increasingly important as longer-distance logistics become more common, ensuring bloom quality and shelf life are preserved for both commercial and personal applications.
- Collaborative alliances with logistics, tech vendors, and regional partners offer new routes to value, including shared certification, pooled freight, and community engagement initiatives.
Tariff Impact: Regulatory Disruption and Adaptation
Recent United States tariff changes have reconfigured global supply routes and trade relationships, particularly for exporters dependent on North American demand. Suppliers are diversifying their markets, and logistics operators are investing in regional storage and consolidated shipments to manage cost changes. Domestic producers in Latin America are pursuing contractual partnerships to protect margins, while broader industry alliances lobby for exemptions and phased rollouts. These developments highlight the importance of supply chain agility and scenario-based planning in mitigating future policy shifts.
Methodology & Data Sources
This report synthesizes primary interviews with growers, distributors, florists, and event planners, alongside secondary analysis from trade publications and regulatory filings. Key findings were validated using data triangulation, SWOT analysis, value chain mapping, and expert review panels, ensuring strategic clarity for executive decision-making.
Why This Report Matters
- Delivers actionable intelligence on evolving industry drivers, segment opportunities, and emerging risks to support strategic planning.
- Enables executives to benchmark competitors, evaluate technology impacts, and prioritize market expansion decisions across global and local contexts.
- Equips leaders with forward-looking recommendations to enhance resilience, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement in the face of ongoing industry transformation.
Conclusion
The cut flowers market is shaped by sustainability mandates, digital innovation, and shifting regulatory frameworks. Executives armed with these insights can foster resilience, ensure operational adaptability, and create added value across the floriculture supply chain.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$42.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$60.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Increasing consumer demand for locally grown cut flowers through direct-to-consumer channels
5.2. Adoption of biodegradable and compostable packaging materials to reduce plastic waste
5.3. Integration of blockchain technology for end-to-end traceability in cut flower supply chains
5.4. Rapid growth of subscription-based flower delivery services catering to personalized gifting
5.5. Investment in vertical farming systems to enable year-round production of premium blooms
5.6. Shift towards rare and exotic flower varieties driven by social media influencer exposure
5.7. Innovation in cold chain logistics to extend vase life and reduce post-harvest losses
5.8. Rising preference for farm-to-table floral arrangements supporting regional growers and sustainability
5.9. Use of AI and data analytics to optimize breeding for disease resistance and extended vase life
5.10. Increasing corporate adoption of floral wellness programs for employee mental health benefits
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Cut Flowers Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Carnation
8.3. Chrysanthemum
8.4. Daisies & Gerbera
8.5. Gladiolus
8.6. Hydrangeas
8.7. Lilium & Lilies
8.8. Lisianthus
8.9. Orchids
8.10. Peonies
8.11. Rose
8.12. Tulip
9. Cut Flowers Market, by Cultivation Method
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Conventional
9.3. Organic
10. Cut Flowers Market, by Usage
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers
10.3. Fresh Cut Flowers
11. Cut Flowers Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Florists & Flower Boutiques
11.3. Hypermarket/Supermarket
11.4. Online Retail
11.5. Wholesale Flower Markets
12. Cut Flowers Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Commercial
12.3. Personal
13. Americas Cut Flowers Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cut Flowers Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Cut Flowers Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Australian Flower Group
16.3.2. Ball Horticultural Company
16.3.3. CamFlor, Inc.
16.3.4. Champali Garden Pvt Ltd.
16.3.5. Continental Flowers
16.3.6. Danziger Group
16.3.7. David Austin Roses
16.3.8. Dummen Orange Group
16.3.9. Elite Flower
16.3.10. Farm Fresh Flowers
16.3.11. Florius Flowers
16.3.12. Flowerflow Pty Ltd. by Vegpro Group
16.3.13. Helix Australia
16.3.14. Holland America Flowers, LLC
16.3.15. Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc.
16.3.16. Karen Roses
16.3.17. Marginpar BV
16.3.18. Mellano & Company
16.3.19. MULTIFLORA GROUP
16.3.20. Primarosa Flowers by Zuri Group Global
16.3.21. RoozenGaarde/Tulips.com
16.3.22. Rosa Flora Limited
16.3.23. Selecta Group B.V.
16.3.24. Sher Holland B.V.
16.3.25. Soex Flora Private Limited
16.3.26. Sunshine Bouquet Company
16.3.27. Syngenta AG
16.3.28. Turkish Flower Group
16.3.29. Van den Berg Roses
16.3.30. Wans Roses
