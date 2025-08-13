Guident Announces Autonomous Shuttle Transportation Service in Boca Raton, Florida





Guident Corp.'s MiCa Pictured in Downtown Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”), an autonomous vehicle (AV) teleoperation company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, announces an agreement with the City of Boca Raton, Florida, to deploy an autonomous shuttle-based public transportation service. This shuttle will provide the City with valuable transportation services over a 2.6-mile loop from Mizner Park to Royal Palm Place. The launch of this autonomous shuttle service is scheduled for the fall of 2025 and will be conducted in collaboration with Circuit, the current operator of existing shuttle services in Boca Raton and other cities. The initial phase of the service will be limited to a 0.6-mile loop within Mizner Park, and the service is scheduled to operate for one year with options to continue beyond that time.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer added, “The City of Boca Raton is pleased to deploy this revolutionary urban transportation service that will showcase the city’s vision for smarter and more sustainable mobility.”

Guident and its strategic partner, Estonia-based Auve Tech, have been deploying MiCa, an SAE Level 4 fully autonomous electric shuttle, in the U.S. market. Operating a transportation service in Boca Raton complements the MiCa shuttles operating in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. MiCa has demonstrated the ability to navigate complex urban environments without human intervention, and this project will further showcase safe and reliable operation in such environments.

“Launching the MiCa transportation project in Boca Raton represents a significant step toward making autonomous public transportation a reality,” said Harald Braun, Chairman and CEO of Guident. “Our collaboration with our esteemed partners underlines a shared vision: to create a safer, more efficient, and connected urban future.”

“The growth and innovation happening in Boca right now is incredible,” said Alex Esposito, CEO and Co-Founder of Circuit. “As the operator of BocaCONNECT locally, it’s a natural and exciting next step to bring this autonomous shuttle service to life. Boca continues to lead the way in mobility, and we’re proud to be part of what’s next.”

About Guident

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more, visit Guident's website at www.guident.com.

About the City of Boca Raton

Boca Raton, the second largest city in Palm Beach County, blends history and innovation with its Mediterranean Revival architecture and vibrant cultural scene. Influenced by architect Addison Mizner, the city is home to live concerts, international art exhibits, world-class museums, five miles of Atlantic coastline, and 49 parks offering 1,650 acres of recreational space. A hub for business and entrepreneurship, Boca Raton hosts 40 publicly traded corporate headquarters. With three nationally ranked universities, top-rated schools, and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, Boca Raton is a dynamic, safe, and educated community with a low property tax rate. www.myboca.us



About Circuit

Circuit is an innovative electric shuttle company, dedicated to making communities more sustainable, livable, and connected. Operating in CA, DC, FL, MA, NY, NJ, TX and WA, Circuit offers on-demand solutions that have provided over 10 million eco-friendly rides without traveling more than a few miles. Addressing the vital first/last-mile gap, Circuit bridges urban connectivity divides through partnerships with municipalities, developers, and advertising partners. The service enhances local jobs, community engagement, and brand connections, all while reducing congestion. Discover more and learn how to catch a ride at www.ridecircuit.com, where innovation and sustainability converge to redefine the last mile.

About Auve Tech

Auve Tech designs and manufactures compact autonomous shuttles, proven on public roads worldwide. We enable cities, developers, and mobility partners to deploy and manage reliable fleets with expert support. MiCa is an 8-seater autonomous shuttle that has been developed and produced in Estonia. In addition to Japan, MiCa shuttles have operated in Finland, Germany, the United States and several countries in the Middle East. www.auve.tech



General Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements from Guident

All statements of opinion and/or belief contained in this Press Release and all views expressed represent the directors’ own current assessment and interpretation of information available to them as at the date of this Press Release. In addition, this Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements”, including but not limited to, the statements regarding the Company’s overall objectives and strategic plans, patent portfolio and our anticipated uses of our granted patents. Forward-looking statements express, as at the date of this Press Release, the Company’s plans, estimates, valuations, forecasts, projections, opinions, expectations or beliefs as to future events, results or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. No assurance is given that such forward looking statements or views are correct or that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Further, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or other information that is contained in this Press Release.

