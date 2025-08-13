Operative Expands Oracle Partnership to Bring AOS to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative, a preferred advertising management solution for the world’s leading media companies and Oracle partner, today announced that AOS, an intelligent media management platform, is now leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This milestone deepens a two-decade collaboration and offers enhanced performance, scalability, and cost efficiency for the world’s top media companies.

As the media industry accelerates toward converged advertising and content delivery, AOS on OCI provides a robust, cloud-native foundation for centralizing IT operations, streamlining advertising workflows, and modernizing revenue management. In addition, AOS customers on OCI gain direct access to Oracle Database through Operative’s integrated solutions, enhanced computing and storage capabilities, and serverless hosting designed for today’s dynamic media landscape. With OCI, customers benefit from leadingsecurity, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently.

“Since 2001, our partnership with Operative has powered some of the largest media companies in the world,” said Yael Har-Even, Israel country manager, Oracle. “By bringing AOS to OCI, we’re combining industry-leading cloud performance with Operative’s advanced media workflow capabilities to help our joint customers grow confidently in a complex, converged ecosystem.”

Operative’s AOS is designed to unify linear, digital, and streaming revenue operations across global media organizations. As part of this expanded integration, AOS on OCI also connects with Adeline—Operative’s generative AI platform—as well as OnAir and IBMS, which are already hosted on OCI.

Key Benefits of AOS on OCI Include:

Converged media workflows: Unified packaging, pricing, selling, and inventory management across all channels.

Unified packaging, pricing, selling, and inventory management across all channels. Enterprise-grade flexibility: Tailored support for national, local, streaming, digital, and hybrid sales models.

Tailored support for national, local, streaming, digital, and hybrid sales models. AI-powered optimization: Embedded with Adeline to drive forecasting, yield optimization, and automation.

Embedded with Adeline to drive forecasting, yield optimization, and automation. Secure cloud infrastructure: Powered by Oracle’s trusted, high-performance cloud environment.

“Expanding AOS to OCI gives media companies a smarter, more flexible way to manage and grow their advertising business,” said Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer at Operative. “This next chapter in our Oracle partnership continues our commitment to helping clients thrive through innovation, AI adoption, and cloud-based interoperability.”

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world’s top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. For more information, visit www.operative.com.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

