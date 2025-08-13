Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Charles Héaulmé

Suominen Corporation August 13, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)
Charles Héaulmé has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on August 11, 2025:
- Total amount 4896 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 1.8000
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Charles Héaulmé
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 118735/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-08-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 1.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 1.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 1.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 1652 Unit price: 1.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 4896 Volume weighted average price: 1.8 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 409 9264
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
