Ethos and Lifeforce Team Up to Help Policyholders Live Longer, Healthier Lives

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced a partnership with Lifeforce, the largest longevity medicine platform. Through this collaboration, Ethos policyholders will be able to gain valuable insights into their own health at affordable prices, starting with a $250 benefit to Lifeforce’s Diagnostic offering, that includes at-home biomarker testing, access to board-certified longevity physicians, personalized treatment protocols, and ongoing health coaching. Together, Ethos and Lifeforce aim to help more families safeguard their future - uniting financial protection with longevity care to extend both lifespan and peace of mind.

Lifeforce was selected as the longevity platform for Ethos customers due to its clinical rigor, white-glove experience, and powerful diagnostic capabilities. With this new benefit, Ethos policyholders will be able to access Lifeforce’s platform - enabling them to proactively monitor and improve their health with data-driven insights and professional support.

Ethos is partnering with best-in-class providers to deliver a curated suite of perks that address policyholders’ most important priorities. The perks program complements Ethos’ recently launched Indexed Universal Life insurance offering - a wealth-building product with living benefits, tax advantages, and optional retirement income - as well as the company’s complimentary estate planning tools. With the addition of Lifeforce, Ethos is now empowering policyholders to not only protect their financial future but also to help extend their healthspan.

“At Ethos, we believe that protecting your family starts with protecting yourself,” said Prassath Leelakrishnan, Chief Growth Officer, Ethos. “Our partnership with Lifeforce gives our policyholders access to longevity care, making it as simple to prioritize your health as it is to plan your financial future. It’s a powerful combination, and one we’re proud to offer.”

Ethos leverages proprietary technology and predictive and real-time data to remove the friction from the life insurance purchase process, enabling customers to apply for coverage with a 100% digital application that provides customers with decisions in minutes, without lengthy and invasive medical exams. By streamlining the process, Ethos helps more families gain peace of mind and long-term financial stability.

“Our partnership with Ethos enables people to take control of their long-term health with the same simplicity and ease that Ethos brings to life insurance,” said Dugal Bain-Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Lifeforce. “Together, we’re helping people protect what matters most: their future.”

Industry-leading carriers, including Legal & General America, Protective, TruStage™ Financial Group, Inc., John Hancock, and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., are working with Ethos to enhance the accessibility and affordability of life and insurance and estate planning for millions of families.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Each month, Ethos issues billions in coverage, redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com .

About Lifeforce

Lifeforce is the world's largest longevity medicine platform, empowering adults to add quality years to their lives through at-home biomarker testing, direct access to expert physicians, precision lifestyle coaching, and science-backed therapies. Thousands of members across the United States have already completed more than one million biomarker tests, with 85 percent reporting quality-of-life and health outcomes improvements within six months.

Learn more at mylifeforce.com .

