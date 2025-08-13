Hatteras Venture Partners Raises Over $200 Million in Capital Across Two Healthcare-Focused Funds

– Invests in 100th Portfolio Company, Celebrates 25th Year of Franchise Operation –

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatteras Venture Partners announced the final closings of Hatteras Venture Partners VII (HVP VII) and Hatteras Opportunity Fund I, LP (HOF I) with over $200 million in capital commitments from limited partners. The fund closings come at a time as Hatteras has invested in its 100th portfolio company and marks 25 years of building transformational human medicine companies that benefit patients and the professionals who serve them.

“Last week, our portfolio company, HistoSonics, announced its strategic acquisition in a landmark transaction. Across 100 portfolio companies and 25 years, we’ve had our share of exhilarating wins like this, along with heartbreaking disappointments,” said Clay Thorp, General Partner of Hatteras Venture Partners. “What has been most gratifying in this journey is the relationships we have made with scholarly innovators, committed entrepreneurs, and resilient co-investors. We look forward to continuing to invest in transformative life sciences companies disrupting the status quo in healthcare and accelerating the pace of innovation.”

Track Record of Success

Hatteras began in 2000 with the closing of Hatteras Venture Partners I, LP, a seed-stage venture fund with $2.93 million in capital. Today, the firm manages over $900 million in capital focused on seed- and early-stage companies in the health innovation sectors of biotechnology, medtech, and healthtech.

Across HVP I to HVP VII, the following are highlights of several of the exciting companies Hatteras has been a part of:

HistoSonics, Inc. pioneered the development of histotripsy, a completely new modality for tissue destruction using ultrasound. Its Edison ® Histotripsy System was FDA approved in October 2023 for the destruction of liver tumors. Since then, the company has seen a highly successful launch in hospitals and health systems across the United States. Hatteras co-led HistoSonics’s Series A round in December 2009. HistoSonics recently announced a strategic transaction in which the company was acquired for $2.25 billion.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. is arguably the leading targeted protein degradation company in the biotechnology industry. Hatteras participated in the Series B round of the company, which later closed a very successful crossover round, a strategic deal with Sanofi, and an IPO in 2020. Today, Kymera has multiple high-value drugs in development and is publicly traded with a market capitalization greater than $3 billion.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. developed a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor, trilaciclib, for the protection of bone marrow during chemotherapy. Hatteras was the lead investor of the company's seed round, assumed interim management, and co-led the syndication for all rounds through to its $105 million IPO in 2017, at which point Hatteras owned 16% of the company. Ultimately, G1 achieved a market capitalization greater than $2 billion, trilaciclib was approved as Cosela ® in 2021, and the company was acquired by Pharmacosmos in 2024.

Jumo Health, Inc. became the thought leader in health education for clinical trials. Hatteras led the Series B round in the company and led its transition from a paper-based graphic novel provider to a fully integrated, digital content company. Jumo was acquired in 2024 by Falfurias, resulting in a greater than 7 times return for Hatteras.

Iris Healthcare, Inc. is a leader in the development of comprehensive care plans for patients nearing the end of life. The company provided an integrated program of advanced care planning and communication between providers, patients, and their families. Hatteras led the Series B round of Iris in 2019, which catalyzed the company's commercial progress and the proof of its model. Iris was acquired by Aledade in 2023, resulting in a greater than 7 times return for Hatteras.

Asthmatx, Inc. developed a first-in-class medical device to treat asthma through RF ablation of the airway smooth muscle. Hatteras was a co-lead investor in the Series B investment as a part of its partnership with HBM. Asthmatx's Alair ® Bronchial Thermoplasty System gained FDA approval, and the company was acquired in 2010 by Boston Scientific for $194 million plus $250 million in earnout payments.

Synthematix, Inc. was the first Hatteras investment. Launched in 2000, the company became a pioneer in the field of electronic laboratory notebooks. Hatteras was the founding investor and played a leadership role in management. The company was sold to Symyx Technologies in 2005 for $13 million plus $4 million in earnouts.



Strengthening Team with an Eye Towards the Next 25 years

In addition to building the Hatteras capital base, the firm has made two important promotions within its team. Ben Scruggs, Ph.D., has been promoted from Principal to Partner with a focus on biopharmaceuticals and tools investments. Ben has been concurrently leading portfolio company, Altis Biosystems, as CEO. Altis is an emerging leader in the “organ-on-a-chip” field, a stated priority area for the U.S. FDA.

In addition, Hatteras has promoted Lauren Flickinger from Principal to Partner. Lauren joined Hatteras in 2021 from Morgan Stanley, where she was an investment banker. She is the Fund Manager of the Hatteras-managed Pisgah Fund in Asheville, N.C. and is a leader in building Hatteras’s health technology portfolio.

“Ben and Lauren possess the values, instincts, and tenacity we need to lead Hatteras into the future," said John Crumpler, Co-Founder and General Partner of Hatteras Venture Partners. “The opportunity for them to lead new deals and harvest existing investments in HVP VII is tremendous, and I look forward to continuing our work together as they step into these expanded leadership roles.”

About Hatteras Venture Partners

Hatteras Venture Partners is a venture capital firm based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. with a focus on seed- and early-stage opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health technology companies in human medicine. The firm has over $900 million under management in seven venture capital funds. Hatteras is led by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and operators and has a long and successful track record of seed- and early-stage investing and company formation. To learn more about Hatteras Venture Partners, please visit www.hatterasvp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.