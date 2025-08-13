Smart Medical Devices Market to Grow at 17.1% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Smart Medical Devices: Global Markets” is projected to grow from $87.7 billion in 2025 to $193.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global smart medical devices market, segmented by product type, application, and end user. It highlights the growing adoption of implantable, wearable, and non-wearable devices across major medical areas such as cardiovascular health, diabetes management, neurology, and sleep disorders. The study also explores regional market dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, identifying major trends, challenges, and innovations driving growth. It concludes with insights into leading market players and their product offerings, emphasizing advances in device performance and functionality.

This report is particularly relevant today because smart medical devices are transforming healthcare by enabling real-time monitoring, early diagnosis, and personalized treatment. They play a vital role in managing chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases, while also supporting emergency response and telecare. Their integration with digital platforms enhances data sharing and clinical decision-making, promoting preventive care and reducing hospital visits. As healthcare systems worldwide focus on to improving outcomes and lowering costs, the adoption of smart medical devices is becoming increasingly critical.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population: The global rise in chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, along with a growing elderly population, is driving demand for smart medical devices. These devices help monitor health continuously and manage long-term conditions more effectively, reducing hospital visits and improving patient outcomes.

Improved Wireless Communication and Digital Health Technologies: Advances in wireless tech (like 5G, Bluetooth, and cloud computing) have enabled real-time data sharing between patients and healthcare providers. This supports remote monitoring, telehealth, and faster decision-making, making healthcare more accessible and more efficient.

Development of Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies in Healthcare: IoT technology connects medical devices to networks, allowing them to collect and transmit health data automatically. This enables predictive care, real-time alerts, and better management of patients and hospital resources, enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $75.9 billion Market size forecast $193.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered By Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, The Middle East, and Africa Market drivers Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population.

Improved wireless communication and digital health technologies.

Development of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in healthcare.

Interesting facts:

Wearables and AI: Demand for wearable health monitors is rising. AI boosts diagnostics and treatments, and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) enables remote, proactive care.

Smart Medications and Home Care: Devices like smart inhalers and pill trackers improve medication compliance; home healthcare use is growing, making care more patient centric.

Emerging startups:

ComeBack Mobility

Senzo, Inc.

Parasym

Able Human Motion

Biomotum

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for smart medical devices was valued at $75.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $193.3 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population improved wireless communication and digital health technologies and the development of IoT technologies in healthcare.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market in this report is segmented into product type, application, and end user. Based on type, the report covers implantable smart medical devices, wearable smart medical devices, and non-wearable smart medical devices. The market is segmented by application into cardiovascular, diabetes, neurology, sleep disorders, and others. End users include hospitals and clinics, home healthcare settings, and others.

Which application segment will be dominant through the forecast period?

Cardiovascular will be the dominant application in the smart medical devices market.

Which region has the largest market share?

The North America market for smart medical devices was valued at $34.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $85.8 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

Abbott

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

Connectedhealth

Debiotech SA

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Health Care Originals

Insulet Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova Plc

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Omron Corp.

Ypsomed

