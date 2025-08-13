Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Sparks Multi-Industry Growth Plan with Go Fast Sports Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) has reached an agreement with Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC) to acquire 100% ownership of the Go Fast Sports brand, including all assets, trademarks, inventory, and related rights. This marks the first major acquisition under GTVH’s incoming leadership and signals the Company’s entry into the high-growth functional beverage market.

To complete the transaction, incoming CEO Javier Leal contributed 720 million of his personal LTNC shares — without issuing any GTVH stock or convertible notes in return — as his gift to GTVH shareholders, underscoring his commitment to building the Company for the long run.

“Coming to Golden Triangle was never about taking from our shareholders — it’s about building real, lasting value. We chose a first move with substance, not a blank slate. Go Fast Sports is a brand with history, recognition, and massive untapped potential. This is the kind of foundation you can build on, and we’re ready to put in the work.”

Founded in 1996, Go Fast Sports has built a reputation as a lifestyle-driven energy brand with deep roots in extreme sports, motorsports, and athletic communities worldwide. The brand’s identity and established consumer base position it for revitalization and growth.

“Go Fast Sports has a strong foundation and a community you can’t put a price on,” Leal added. “When you have something solid to build on, the opportunities are endless — and we will capitalize on them.”

Go Fast Sports will anchor GTVH’s Beverages & Health division, one of three business verticals alongside Construction & Infrastructure and Manufacturing & Distribution. The energy and functional beverage category continues to grow, adding billions in annual revenue and creating a favorable environment for established brands to scale and capture share.

“This is the golden era of Golden Triangle Ventures,” Leal said. “We are focused on building real, revenue-generating businesses that create long-term value for shareholders. Generating revenue and cash flow is our first and only option before we can address many other items. Taking the proper first step is essential to building a strong future for the Company, and we’re ready to move swiftly. This acquisition is the first move in a broader plan to expand into multiple industries while keeping execution as our top priority.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

