Banzai Appoints Matt McCurdy as Vice President of Sales to Drive Strategic Growth of AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions to Enterprise Customers

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt McCurdy as Vice President of Sales to lead strategic growth and enterprise customer adoption of its AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions including Demio, CreateStudio, and OpenReel.

Matt McCurdy is an experienced executive and global sales leader with a proven track record of driving growth for over 20 years in the software, healthcare, and technology industries. He has led teams across start-ups, venture-backed, and public companies, overseeing growth from $1 million to over $60 million. Matt has extensive experience working in both education and enterprise markets. Most recently, Matt served as Vice President of Sales and Partner Success at Mantra Health, Inc., a digital mental health provider. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales at CreatorUp, overseeing all revenue, sales, and customer operations. Previously, he served as Vice President of Sales at Panopto, a venture-backed SaaS company, where his exceptional leadership contributed to significant revenue growth, ultimately leading to a successful exit.

“Matt’s proven track record in building high-performing teams and driving enterprise sales makes him the ideal leader to accelerate the next phase of enterprise expansion for Banzai,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “His deep expertise and strategic approach to sales will be instrumental as we continue to scale Banzai and deliver exceptional value to customers. In his new role, Matt will focus on sales strategy and enterprise account development. With a strong background in navigating strategic accounts in the software, healthcare, and technology sectors, Matt brings a fresh perspective and a results-driven mindset to the team.”

Matt McCurdy added, “Banzai’s intuitive, high-impact AI-powered video solutions are transforming how enterprise organizations connect with their customers, and I am eager to build on that momentum. My focus will be on empowering our sales teams, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring every client realizes the full potential of Demio, CreateStudio, and OpenReel. I look forward to working with the talented team at Banzai to build on its strong foundation and drive the next phase of success.”

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 90,000 customers including RBC, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

BNZI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us